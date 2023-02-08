One thing Peter Bush has been told many times over the years is you don't want to screw up happiness.
With that in mind, the 43-year-old isn't planning any major changes after being named head coach of the Swampscott High football team Wednesday.
Having grown up in and around the program — he was a standout player for the Big Blue and his father, Bill, was the head coach from 1987-98, winning 76 of 121 games and Northeastern Conference titles in 1996 and '97 — Bush is well versed in its history and tradition of excellence.
"The blueprint is already in place," said Bush, who has been the Big Blue's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator for the last dozen seasons. "We've learned a lot about what it takes to be successful, and ultimately it's up to us coaches to get the players prepared and coached in the right way, so at the end of the day we can look in the mirror and know we did it right."
Bush takes over for Bob Serino, who was the head man since 2015 and went 54-32, including Division 5 Super Bowl triumphs in both 2019 and 2021.
"We look forward to watching the program continue to grow and to see the success of our players under Coach Bush’s guidance," athletic director Kelly Wolff said in a statement.
A physical education teacher at Swampscott High who has been a track head coach previously at both Danvers and Swampscottk (as well as an assistant during indoor track), Bush believes that "life is all about timing". He felt the time was most certainly right to apply for the job after Serino stepped down.
The Swampscott High Hall of Famer was a multi-sport standout back in his playing days (football, basketball, indoor track and baseball), graduating in 1997 and matriculated to the University of New Hampshire. There, he played football for the Wildcats and, upon graduation in 2001, was working on his Master's in education when he got a call from one of his former college coaches that a high school in Dover, N.H. needed an assistant.
He was there for five seasons (going to the Granite State's Division 1 title game his first season) before moving down to Danvers in 2007 and working under head coach John Sullivan for four more years. He then was hired at his alma mater under then-head coach Steve Dembowski prior to the 2011 season.
"The real desire to understand the game of football in a coaching capacity came when I was at UNH," said Bush. "I had a really good defensive backs coach who was so precise in his coaching and his preparation. It made me understood the amount of time it took to be a quality coach.
"Going back to Swampscott and working under Coach Dembowski was invaluable in so many ways, like how to coach the right way, how to do the little things right, and how to challenge kids to get the best out of them," he added. "And I was fortunate to be part of Coach Serino's staff and that he put so much trust in me as the DC and special teams coordinator, having to come up with game plans that would allow us to have the best chance at success."
Bush and his wife, Gina, have two sons: Will, a high school freshman, and Ty, a seventh grader. Both are involved in the Big Blue football program, with Will seeing time with the SHS varsity last season as a freshman.
"It seems like yesterday I was in Danvers and the pep band was playing and Will was dancing around," Bush said with a chuckle. "Now my boys are players themselves and understand the culture of working hard, that the time you put into something, you'll get rewarded for it. That's the way it was when I played here ... and long before I got here.
"The body of work that I've been a part of since I've been back here in 2010, the track record is there," he added. "Football is a tough game, and it's not for everyone. But at the end of the day it pays huge dividends — especially with what our players do in their careers after they're done playing. Whatever path they choose, our goal is to teach them life lessons and how to be good people. We have great kids here."