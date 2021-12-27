GLOUCESTER — A defenseman at SUNY-Fredonia during his college playing days, Marblehead boys hockey coach Chris Wells is admittedly not a goalie whisperer.
But whatever he said to Headers senior keeper Nick Peters prior to Monday's clash with Beverly worked.
Peters turned aside all 22 shots he saw and helped deliver Marblehead its first win of the 2021-22 season, a 4-0 triumph over the Panthers in the consolation round of the Cape Ann Savings Bank at Talbot Rink.
"We had a nice chat beforehand about positioning stuff, and he stared to show that during the game," Wells said of Peters. "He made some big saves early on and was really feeling the puck, which gave him some confidence. It was nice for him to get the shutout.
"Honestly, it was refreshing to get the win," added Wells, his team now 1-4. "The boys deserved to get one."
Beverly was shut out for the second time in two nights while dropping its fourth consecutive contest. The Orange-and-Black have gone 108 minutes and 35 minutes without netting a goal, which is more than seven full periods.
Making matters worse, two would-be goals were wiped off the board because the Marblehead net came off its moorings. The first came just 32 seconds into the contest; the other in the latter stages of the second period.
"My frustration with the officials was evident," said Beverly (1-4) head coach Greg Fonzi, who felt the net had been knocked off by Marblehead players in both instances. "You just can't keep knocking the net off. If the puck is shot and goes in before the net comes off, too, that's a goal.
"When you're struggling, that stuff doesn't go your way ... and that's what's happening now. We're struggling and it's frustrating. All we can do is try to work out way through it."
Junior left wing Connor Jalbert had a pair of first period goals for Marblehead, one of those shorthanded, to pace the Headers offensively.
Jalbert's older brother Aidan, a defenseman and senior captain, assisted on the last two: a snapshot over the goalie's glove by junior Chris Locke four minutes into the middle period, and Leveroni's shot from just over the blue line 76 seconds before the second intermission.
"Beverly has always played us tough since I've been here and they're well coached, so we couldn't let up at all," said Wells. "A win's a win; we'll take this one and move forward."
Junior Jimmy O'Connell, who played well in relief Sunday night in a loss to Barrington, R.I., started for Beverly and finished with 21 saves in his first career varsity start.
"I don't blame my goalie; we gave up too many odd man rushes and three breakaways that led to goals," said Fonzi.
The Garden City boys failed to cash in on any of their six power play opportunities, including one 5-on-3 situation.
Ironically, Beverly's only penalty came when defenseman Matt Capachietti was sent off for -- you guessed it -- knocking his own net off of its moorings.
"We skated better, tried hard, and brought more energy. But we still made similar mistakes," said Fonzi. "Those three breakaway goals tell you about some of the issues we're having. We didn't put two guys on the puck like we needed to, didn't let go of the blue line when we needed to. But we played hard."
Beverly will look to snap its losing streak when it plays winless Melrose on the road Wednesday (2 p.m.), while Marblehead is off until next Wednesday when it takes on Saugus at Salem State (6:30).
###
Host Gloucester on the tournament by defeating Barrington, R.I. in the championship game late Monday, 7-5. Sophomore center Emerson Marshall, who scored the game-winning goal, was named tournament MVP for the unbeaten Fishermen (now 4-0).
Marblehead 4, Beverly 0
Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead;0;0;0;0
Beverly;0;0;0;0
First period: M, Connor Jalbert (un), 2:37; M, C. Jalbert (un), shg, 13:39.
Second period: M, Chris Locke (Aidan Jalbert), 4:12; M, Hayden Leveroni (A. Jalbert, Locke), 13:12.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: B, Jimmy O'Connell 21; M, Nick Peters 22.
Records: B, 1-4; M, 1-4.