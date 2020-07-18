Phil Stacey column: A trip down sports trading card lane 

Part of being a kid is being forced to do things you have no interest in doing.
Like going to a birthday party of another kid because your parents are friends with his.
We're talking sometime in 1977, when I was eight years old. I wasn't particularly fond of this young man, and when I got there I discovered I liked his friends even less. I'm sure my body language screamed 'Get me out of here STAT.'
Thankfully, the party favors were the saving grace. Even better, the birthday boy and some of his minions didn't want theirs, so I got those, too.
Topps Sports Picture Cards. Specifically, their 1977 baseball cards, in those beautiful clear plastic three-pack set, where you could see both the top and bottom cards in each pack. Forty-nine cents got you 39 baseball cards.
I went home that day with 195 baseball cards, including Nolan Ryan of the Angels, George Brett of the Royals, and Mark Fidrych of the Tigers. I also got multiple cards of scrubs like Butch Metzger and Chuck Hartenstein.
That was the day I learned there could be silver linings in less-than-ideal situations. For a kid who was obsessed with card collecting, I hit the mother lode.
That 1977 Topps set (and I was almost exclusively a Topps guy) remains my favorite card set of all time. I loved the little pennants in the upper right hand corner that told you the player's position. I liked that many of the team names were in a color that weren't part of their uniform or hat scheme, such as 'Brewers' spelled out in purple, 'Angels' in magenta and 'Tigers' in brown. I loved that the back of the cards were green and that dull gray-brown cardboard color, looking like grass surrounding a dusty infield.
I loved looking at the different players and how they looked, be it a posed shot from spring training or the rare action shots on some cards. I marveled at St. Louis outfielder Bake McBride in his ultra-rare pillbox Cardinals cap, or Brian Downing of the White Sox wearing tinted shades and a Dutch boy haircut, or Mets left-hander Jon Matlack in mid-windup with a Shea Stadium crowd in the background, or Dave Parker of the Pirates swinging a bat in the on-deck circle with two donuts on it.
I loved that you got four players on a 'Rookie' card (this 1977 set featured guys like newbies Andre Dawson and Dale Murphy), and that there were other distinctive cards featuring 'Big League Brothers' (Lee and Carlos May, for example) or others dedicated to various milestones and playoff highlights from the '76 season. These players seemed larger than life, and both their photos on the front and accompanying stats on the back (complete with a player factoid and cartoon on the left-hand side) literally jumped off the page at me.
I can remember poring over these cards in my upstairs bedroom, either after opening a new wax pack or going through the ones I already had. That's the transformative power of sports trading cards: they can take you back in time to where you remember even the most minute details of what it was like to be a collector, how and where you organized them and of course, the smell and taste of that flat (literally and figuratively) gum you got in each pack.
I probably seriously collected cards for the next 6-7 years, and while my brand loyalty was to Topps (as some people were to Toughskins when it came to 'school pants'), I didn't stick strictly to baseball. I collected the Topps football, hockey and basketball cards, too. I was never a big Star Wars guy, but know I had a bunch of those trading cards too from when the original movie came out. I'd also get those '3D Super Stars' baseball cards that came in certain brands of cereal, and others that came on the back of some tasty confectionery Hostess snack.
My favorite hockey cards from that era were the 1979-80 set, where the WHA had just merged with the NHL to create a new 21-team league. That set had Wayne Gretzky's rookie card, a 52-year-old Gordie Howe with the Hartford Whalers, Bobby Hull and an absolutely terrible hairpiece on his Blackhawks card. There was Quebec's Marc Tardif staring almost eerily down at the camera for his photo; there was also the multicolor mess that was Vancouver Canucks goalie Gary Bromley in those awful black, red and yellow uniforms.
That same season's Topps basketball set featured three cards in one — as in, each card was about 1/3 the size of 'normal' cards, with perforations to split them up to make individual cards. Weird, but we didn't care: as long as we had Larry Bird's rookie card, we were all good.
Never did I collect cards thinking of them as a future investment; quite the opposite. My friends and I flung them off walls in playing different games, put them in our bicycle spokes (along with those colored things that looked like straws) so they'd make a clack-clack-clack sound as we rode along, and of course traded them with one another.
One of my brothers and I actually decided to make our our cards once. We dressed up in our polyester Little League uniforms, took pictures of each other in our yard, compiled our 'stats' on a white index card, and affixed the photo to it before giving ourselves our own unique card design with our name, team and position on the front.
Although I can't put my finger on its whereabouts now, I'm pretty sure I still have that card somewhere.
Off to go find it and delve into some more memories through the magic of cards.
Phil Stacey is the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
