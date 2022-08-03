Now that it’s August, we can really start thinking about the 2022 high school football season that will begin later this month.
It’s just Rodney Harrison days — that’s 37, for the uninformed — until the first regular season games kick off on Friday, September 9.
They’ll be plenty of pigskin-related activities leading up to that point: offseason workouts, captain’s practices and the last vestiges of 7-on-7 passing leagues; preseason camp officially kicking off with three days of conditioning practices starting Aug. 19, followed by two days of ‘limited contact’ sessions on Aug. 23-24, followed by full contact starting on the 25th. Teams can officially scrimmage opponents starting Saturday Aug. 27, and less than two weeks later the real McCoy begins.
While the time is nigh for another campaign to kick off, each of our baker’s dozen of local squads have high hopes to go along with the usual bevy of questions to be answered.
For instance, how long can Marblehead extend the state’s longest current winning streak (20 games) as they set their sets on the program’s eight Northeastern Conference title in nine years and back-to-back Division 3 Super Bowl crowns? Can neighboring Swampscott win its third straight state title dating back to 2019? Does St. John’s Prep get back to the Division 1 Bowl game after winning it all in 2019 and 2020, and how much better will University of Georgia defensive back commit Joenel Augero make the Eagles in his return to the team after two years away?
Will Peabody and its record setting quarterback, Shea Lynch, light up scoreboards en route to winning the Northeastern Conference South title and grab that elusive playoff berth? What can Beverly and Danvers do to rebound from sub-.500 seasons? Can Masconomet make a run at the top spot in the NEC North? Can Bishop Fenwick, a state semifinalist in Division 5 a year ago, continue its dominant ways on both sides of the ball?
Can a stacked Pingree team continue its recent run of strong play and good fortune and win another New England Prep School bowl game (and once again go unbeaten) behind young stars such as Hudson Weidman and Chris Colby, plus some monsters in the trenches like Theo Batchelder? Does Essex Tech turn it around this season under senior signal caller Devin Lebron? Can Henry Wright & Co. lift Ipswich back into the upper echelon of the Cape Ann League? Can Chris Collins and his teammates do the same thing over at arch rival Hamilton-Wenham?
There are other inquiries that pertain to virtually every squad in the region. Who replaces the senior leaders — those not only who did it with gaudy stats and timely stops, but who also brought the team together on the practice field, in the locker room and kept everyone calm in times of crisis? How quickly will teams switching up their offensive sets to better suit their personnel start to jell? Which underclassmen are ready to bust out and make household names of themselves? Who are the guys who go into the year as potential backups, but take advantage of an opportunity to make themselves full-fledged starters? Who accepts their role on the scout team, working on bettering themselves while also helping to prepare the first teamers for each new opponent?
There are a few, but not many, tweaks to the local gridiron schedule this fall. The Highlanders of Pingree have by far the most new opponents (4): out goes Kingswood-Oxford, Tilton, Worcester Academy and New Hampton, replaced this autumn with Proctor, Canterbury, Berkshire and Hamden Hall.
Masconomet will not face Peabody in Week 2 this year; the Chieftains will host Grafton instead. Peabody replaces Masco on its schedule with Lynn Classical; another new rival will be the visiting Blue Devils of Leominster in Week 5, taking the spot occupied by Swampscott a year ago. With Classical unavailable this time around in Week 2, Marblehead will instead host Lynnfield.
Swampscott swaps out its season opener against Leicester with another Central Mass. squad, Auburn. The Big Blue will also travel to Bishop Fenwick (whom they met in last year’s state semifinals) in Week 3 after the Crusaders needed a fill a hole left by Austin Prep’s departure from the Catholic Central League. Fenwick also has a new opener in Norton, replacing South Hadley.
St. John’s Prep welcomes in La Salle (R.I.) Academy in Week 4, taking the spot previously occupied by Bridgewater-Raynham. The Orange-and-Black of Beverly will not play a Week 8 contest (having faced Gloucester in that spot a year ago) and, like Marblehead, will have only seven regular season contests prior to the start of the state playoffs. Essex Tech says goodbye to Lowell Catholic and Whittier, instead weaving Manchester Essex and Arlington Catholic into their 2022 schedule.
On the flip side, Salem, Danvers, Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich all have the exact same set of opponents on the same weekends as a year ago; only which team serves as the home squad varies from 2021.
Optimism abounds as clubs across the North Shore hope to fulfill their destiny when the state championships are held the first weekend in December. But there’s a lot to do to prepare for that ... and not much more time left before the pads get strapped on, the helmets get buckled and the games begin for real.
