BEVERLY — I defy you to find a coach who's more thankful for the job he has than Endicott College men's hockey coach R.J. Tolan.
The 44-year-old with the salt-and-pepper head of hair and a positive light that seems to radiant around him remains pretty unflappable no matter the situation. He stayed even-keeled through all 23 of the Gulls' school record victories this season, his players fed off of his good energy, and he doesn't treat any one game, practice, injury or off night as life or death.
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, life goes on.
So 20-odd minutes after a season ending 3-1 loss on home ice to the Hobart Statesmen in the NCAA Division 3 semifinals, Tolan remained true to himself and his team in his tranquil-yet-grateful style. That was evident in the final question that was posed to him in the postgame press conference, when he was asked to sum up what the 2022-23 campaign meant to him.
"It's a joke," said Tolan without the slightest hint of sarcasm. "I scratched a winning lottery ticket for someone to give me a job to coach at Endicott College, and I get to hang out with these guys and go 23 or 25 (wins) or whatever it is.
"I feel like I woke up every day because of them, and would be a smile from here to here," he continued. "I'd be so excited to come to work and go to practice, play pickleball, go play knockout, whatever those guys were doing. The stars lighted up ... whether wins or loses, my head hits the pillow and I just feel joy. How they conduct themselves, how they feel about each other. It's a privilege to spend time with them."
Perhaps you had to be there, in a room inside the Nursing Building at Endicott for this late night press conference to truly understand that this wasn't just end-of-the-season coach-speak. R.J. Tolan is the same whether you talk to him in late September as his Gulls are getting ready for the season to begin or when their historic run comes to a one-game-too-few ending.
He's genuine. He cares. Although he's an Eastern Massachusetts guy who played hockey at the UMass Lowell and has coached college hockey for the last 20 years he has an air of California cool about him. But he can still wax poetic about "some of best teams in the country, and the national championship trophy, being on the Endicott campus" with the wonderment of a Gulls fan.
He appreciates the little things, and in turn his players appreciate him. Four of his five assistant coaches played for him wearing the Endicott colors.
"To think of when we started, the people who started the program 7-8 years ago, for them to be hosting a Final Four in front of a capacity crowd ... it was an amazing experience to have with those guys," said Tolan, the head coach for all 197 games the Gulls have played as a varsity program, 142 of those wins.
His squad scored first Friday night when Jackson Sterrett beat left-handed freshman keeper Damon Beaver from down the left wing boards early in the second period. But the Statesmen tied it before the period ended, then buried the go-ahead goal on the power play with 6:51 remaining when Austin Mourar saw "the seam just open up; it was like Moses parting the Red Sea" and cashed in. An empty netter in the final minute made this season-ending setback a finality.
Now this season, this team that Tolan truly loves as much as his own family, has reached its conclusion.
You want to know what 'a case of the Mondays' is like for a coach like Tolan?
"I'm telling you, I'm waking up Monday, and I feel like they are too now (speaking of his players), and it's like, 'Man, I am bored. I am bored'," said Tolan. "It's like a drug to be with great people and do that. So it's like, no matter how this went, OK we lost, thank God my son has a Mite game (Saturday) and I can be around sports people and hang around with the guys.
"But I feel like for over 20 years, no matter how (a season) ends, on Monday I'm like, 'Now I have to keep it together until next hockey season', or the next time I can possibly hang out with Noah (Strawn) or hang out with the guys."