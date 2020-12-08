Phil Stacey column: Books to consider for the sports fan in your life this holiday season

When we all became housebound mid-March, I wanted to find ways to stay busy and be productive.
One easy way was increasing my reading workload.
In a normal year I try to get through at least 15 books, sometimes as many as two dozen. I’ve been able to soar far past that during this most un-normal of years, and among those were some excellent sports tomes.
So if you’re looking for a holiday gift for someone on your list who enjoys both sports and reading, allow me to give you a half dozen suggestions of some books that either came out this year, or older ones that I discovered and that I thoroughly enjoyed.
1. War Fever: Boston, Baseball, and America in the Shadow of the Great War (2020)
by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith
Meticulously researched, reported and written, this terrific read intertwines the lives of three men whose lineage to Massachusetts in the year of 1918 carried far and wide. There was Charles Whittlesley, a graduate of Harvard Law School who became one of the unlikeliest of American heroes during World War I in Europe; Karl Muck, the famous conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra who, because of his German roots, was accused of being an enemy spy; and George Herman ‘Babe’ Ruth, still with the Red Sox yet at a professional crossroads between continuing as a dominant left-handed pitcher or focusing solely on the prodigious home runs he could swat.
The intensity picks up with each chapter as the Great War continues to rage, the baseball season heats up, and Muck fights for both his name and his dignity. As all of this unfolds, the influenza pandemic — otherwise known as the Spanish Flu — terrified and hammered the Hub, making for more twists and turns to this page-turning tale.
2 The Dynasty (2020)
by Jeff Benedict
Given unprecedented access behind the Foxborough curtain to all things Patriots during the Robert Kraft years, Benedict tells the story of a sad sack organization that became the model franchise not just in football, but across all North American sports. The central figures along this journey to six Super Bowl titles are — surprise! — Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Kraft. But rather than spin tales that even casual fans have already heard many times over, Benedict digs deep to unearth never-before-revealed conversations, behind the scenes bantering and a glimpse into the mindset of what makes these three men tick.
Truth be told, it’s a little too Kraft-centric (and certainly why he got the access to these stories and long ago conversations that he did) at times, as if the author is serving as the owner’s mouthpiece. But it’s a small price to pay for the chance to delve into one of sport’s greatest dynasties from the beginning to present.
3. Fabric of the Game (2020)
by Chris Creamer and Todd Radom
Nostalgia sells, and the obsession with athletic uniforms of the past resonates deeply with many. ‘Fabric of the Game’ is there to scratch that itch for those who love old-time hockey sweaters, logos and patches, from each team’s embryonic beginnings to the present.
The two authors are certainly authorities on the subject; Creamer is the founder and editor-in-chief of sportslogos.net, while Radom’s Wikipedia page describes him as “an independent graphic designer specializing in branding for professional sports franchises and events”. Here, the duo delve deeply into the history of each NHL franchise and how it came into its name and uniform. They weave stories of every organization throughout its history while noting changes to its on-ice appearance in terms of color schemes and logos. It’s all here: long ago clubs such as the Hamilton Bulldogs, Quebec Aces, Cleveland Barons and St. Louis Eagles; the Cooperall pants worn for two seasons by both the Hartford Whalers and the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1980s; every third (or alternative) jersey a particular team has ever worn, and more. It’s a sensory delight for the eyes and guaranteed to please any hockey fan (or those who appreciate the aesthetics of sports uniforms).
4. The Breaks of the Game (1981)
by David Halberstam
I’ve read several of Halberstam’s sports stories over the years — Summer of ‘49, October 1964, The Teammates, The Education of a Coach — but had never picked up this fascinating look back at his season spent travelling with, and writing about, the 1979-80 Portland Trail Blazers. To do so now, more than 40 years after the NBA campaign he chronicled has passed, is to go back to a time when the league, and pro sports in general, seemed much more quaint and innocent, almost with a mom-and-pop feel to it.
Halberstam paints a brilliantly clear picture of the Trail Blazers, just three seasons removed from their first (and only) NBA championship, but having lost superstar Bill Walton to the Los Angeles Clippers and all that his departure entailed. It goes deep into the psyche of innovative head coach Jack Ramsay, the plight of Kermit Washington (if you don’t know him, look up ‘Kermit Washington Rudy Tomjanovich fight’ on YouTube) and his road to redemption; and other names such as Geoff Petrie, Maurice Lucas and late season Continental League pickup Billy Ray Bates. Many of the same issues still plaguing pro basketball — disputes over playing time and salaries, selfish play, inconsistency — are revealed, warts and all. You don’t have to be a hoops fan to recognize Halberstam’s brilliance for unwrapping stories within the story, and this book certainly qualifies as such.
5. Kooks And Degenerates On Ice (2020)
by Tom Whalen
We wrote about the Beverly author and Boston University professor’s book when it was released earlier this season, but it bears repeating here. Subtitled Bobby Orr, the Big Bad Bruins, and the Stanley Cup Championship That Transformed Hockey, is a fun look back at a rollicking time in Boston’s illustrious sports history, when the Black-and-Gold were kings of the region.
Through his own knowledge of having lived through it and the nuggets he was unable to unearth in his research, Whalen is able to bring these characters — and make no mistake, guys like Phil Esposito, Derek ‘Turk’ Sanderson, Gerry Cheevers and the like were characters in every sense of the word — to life in this enjoyable page turner. From their ascension to winning the organization’s first Stanley Cup in 29 years to grabbing its second crown in three seasons in 1972 and everything in between, Whalen captures the spirit of the times, the team and the region itself, where Orr seemed to walk on water among the ever-adoring Garden denizens en route to changing hockey history forever.
6. God Almight Hisself: The Live and Legacy of Dick Allen (2016)
by Mitchell Nathanson
If you love baseball history like I do, this is a must-read — and seems especially apropos now in light of the enigmatic slugger’s death on Monday. No, he’s not in the Hall of Fame (although he certainly deserved consideration), but he certainly led, and lived, a Hall of Fame live, as Nathanson details here.
There are several books that have been penned on Allen’s life, but this one seems to capture it best: why he was so misunderstood by management and even some teammates; how prodigious his power really was when he was focused and locked in; why his thoughts, and his play, seemed to wander at times; and what it meant to be an unspoken, unapologetic African-American man in America in the 1960s and ‘70s. It’s a compelling read from cover to cover, one that you’ll relish throughout.
Phil Stacey is the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
