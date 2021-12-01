FOXBOROUGH — Perhaps it’s time we finally rethink how we ultimately view the Big Blue football program.
Since becoming the first school in Eastern Mass. to commit full-time to the spread offense two decades ago, we’ve equated Swampscott football with offense. High scoring, razzle-dazzle, pass-happy football.
And while they can still pile up points with virtually any opponent, coach Bob Serino’s team has morphed into a defensive powerhouse.
Which is why they are once again Division 5 Super Bowl champions.
When senior defensive lineman Nakaree Davis recovered an attempted onsides kick by North Reading with 1:41 to go, it effectively wrapped up the school’s fourth Super Bowl crown, a 14-7 decision over North Reading at Gillette Stadium.
Try this on for size: following Wednesday’s Division 5 triumph — their second straight, counting their 21-0 decision over Amherst in the 2019 title game — the Big Blue have given up a grand total of 12 points in their last three Super Bowl appearances dating back to 2007.
Fiery and animated on the sidelines during every play when opponents have the football, defensive coordinator Peter Bush embodies Swampscott’s we don’t accept failure mentality, and his charges play with the same edge their coordinator displays. What Bush does with his voice and hand gestures, his players turn that into tackles and yards-for-loss.
As is usually the case in another dominant defensive performance for the Big Blue, the heroes were many.
Defensive back Jason Codispoti picked off a pair of first half passes, including one on his own 2-yard line. The junior with terrific natural leaping ability also hauled in a 31-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Cam O’Brien in the third quarter, one of the night’s prettiest pass hookups.
Senior captain and inside linebacker Jake Papazoglou rocked North Reading’s Will Batten on 3rd-and-goal from the 5, then followed that up with a huge fourth down sack of Hornets QB Alex Carucci for an 8-yard loss. As he has been for three seasons now, Papazoglou went into beast mode at the opening kickoff and didn’t return that persona.
Fellow linebacker Anthony Nichols, a sophomore, played like a veteran in his first Super Bowl, reading the Hornets’ misdirection plays easily and getting into the backfield to make stops without being fooled. One such example was a read option by Carucci that Nichols sniffed out and sent him to the Gillette turf for a third quarter loss.
Ethan Gee, Al Bangura, Joe Mignone, nose guard Yorlan Gil Herrera, and Davis all got plenty of push while helping to clog the Hornets’ run game, with Swampscott rotating three guys into the two weak side spots. Dylan Dubiel, O’Brien, Papazoglou and Nichols to seal off the middle of the field and prevent the Cape Ann League champions from breaking it to the outside.
In the secondary Codispoti was the clear star of the night, but Cole Hamernick and Xaviah Bascon — the latter of whom had a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:46 to play called back because of a defensive holding call — shut down most aerial attempts. Dubiel snuck back at times playing weak safety as well (“have you ever seen a safety wearing No. 54 before?” asked Bush).
The two biggest offensive plays for North Reading both came on halfback option passes, with halfback Craig Rubino finding wideout Ryan McCullough for hookups for 33 and 36 yards, respectively.
Aside from that, Swampscott didn’t surrender much. They allowed a mere 86 yards by halftime and just 138 after three quarters. While their lead was just two touchdowns, it certainly had the feel of a ‘this-one-is-over’ contest.
Make no mistake: this is Serino’s team: he’s the boss and there’s no one who will question that. But he’d also be the first one to say that it’s Peter Bush’s defense, calling him one of the state’s best defensive coordinators.
It’s also why Swampscott was again among the Commonwealth’s best high school football teams in 2021.
Phil Stacey is the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.