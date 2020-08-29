Phil Stacey column: DePlacido in a class of her own 

She's never scored a point, run for a touchdown, buried a three-pointer or tallied a game-winning goal.
But she's one of the most famous women in North Shore sports history — and is certainly the most recognizable.
Jean DePlacido is as familiar as red stitches on a baseball to local athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and game officials. She is a huge part of the fabric that makes up our sports-crazed region, someone who can cover any sport or event asked of her, and do it very, very well.
Jean — I'll be referring to her in the first person throughout this column, going against journalism's usual set of rules — is in her fifth decade of chronicling sports on the North Shore. Athletes she covered in her early years now have grandchildren playing at the high school level.
She has seen and written about it all: young phenoms, retiring veterans, triumphs and tragedies, championships and controversies, feel-good stories and, when needed, newsworthy events that aren't always pleasant. She has covered thousands of games in all types of weather, written a like number of columns, and interviewed more people than there are waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
We lovingly refer to her in our office as "Jean The Writing Machine" for her ability to crank out multiple stories in a short period of time. Taking on extra work has never been a burden to her; quite the contrary.
She's just as comfortable talking to an Olympian or professional athlete from our area as she is interviewing the excited 12-year-old who just produced the game-winning hit in a Little League all-star game.
This is probably where I should mention that Jean is unique in that she never, ever complains. I'm not sure how many sportswriters you know, but sadly it's a trait often associated with our ilk.
Not Jean. Though she's had fewer bylines lately, she's always up for doing any assignment that comes her way. It doesn't matter if it's a horse jumping competition, a hockey game at the area's coldest rink, or horseshoes; she's game for anything. She'll only ask me two questions: how long do you want the story to be, and when do you need it by?
And talk about making herself available to work. Many is the time I've called Jean asking if she wouldn't mind switching assignments, or are you available Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend, or I-know-it's 40-degrees-and-drizzling-out, but can you cover this softball game today? Approximately 99.74 percent of the time, Jean finds a way to make it happen.
Originally from Winchester, she made Peabody her adopted hometown long ago. Jean and her late husband, John, spent many hours watching their five children play sports all over; now, she does the same for her grandchildren. Many has been the time she's attended a play, youth sporting event or ballet recital, only to cover an event for us later that same day.
Jean has more sources than Wikipedia, more relationships with people than match.com. She's old school, taking notes and quotes on a large spiral notepad when talking to athletes and coaches postgame. She writes a New Year's column before the calendar changes each year, taking the time to wish glad tidings to most of the sports figures and teams she's dealt with over the past 12 months.
Jean is synonymous with St. John's Prep athletics, having covered the football team for more than 30 years. She's made every out-of-the-way road trip to see them play: Bridgewater-Raynham, Brockton, Springfield and the like. But her coverage of the Eagles doesn't end on the gridiron; she's a fixture at the campus for writing about everything from lacrosse and soccer to rugby and even the mountain biking team.
I've mentioned to former Prep athletic director Jim O'Leary more than once that I needed to nominate her for the school's coveted Crystal Eagle Award, given to outstanding contributions to the school over the years. Shame on me for not having done so before now.
But she's not limited to St. John's by a longshot. She's penned enough stories about Peabody athletes over the years to fill Fenway Park many times over. Beverly, Danvers, Ipswich, Marblehead, Bishop Fenwick, Masconomet ... on and on throughout our coverage area, Jean has been there and written that.
One thing I've always admired about Jean is that it's never about her; she's not someone who craves the spotlight. She's always on the lookout for news we can use — whether it's at the field, at the grocery store or even walking her dog — but isn't the type to brag about landing a juicy scoop or finding out big news before anyone else.
That modesty is a small part of what makes Jean the inspiration she is to so many. Without knowing it, of course.
Jean's been taking some time off during the pandemic, but we hope to see her back on the various fields of the North Shore and in our pages sometime in the near future.
In the meantime, thank you, Jean ... for everything. Your words mean so much to so many.
Phil Stacey is the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||