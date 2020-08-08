Phil Stacey column: In appreciation of left-handers 

Phil Stacey column
Next Thursday is International Lefthanders Day, so it's time to celebrate those of us, in the sporting world and beyond, who have been fortunate enough to be blessed as southpaws.
Only 10 percent of the population is left-handed, but there's a disproportionate amount of excellence among those who are primarily right brain thinkers. When you stop and think about it, some of the best of the very best at their respective pursuits are lefties.
The best baseball player of all time? Most people would say George Herman Ruth would be atop any hardball mountaintop, as the Babe's 714 career home runs, 2,213 RBI and career 182.5 WAR are all-time bests (among his many records).
Barry Bonds, he of the seven MVP awards, 762 career home runs and 73 taters in one season (both all-time records), was also lefty. So was the player many regard as the greatest all-around player of the late 20th century, Ken Griffey Jr. All Junior did was bash 630 homers in a career while possessing one of the best outfield throwing arms in Major League history.
When it comes to pitching, perhaps only Pedro Martinez compares to the 6-year run turned in by former Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax. From 1961-66, he went 129-47, led the National League in ERA five times (including 3 of those with an ERA under 2.00), threw 115 complete games and 35 shutouts, and struck out an eye-popping 1,713 batters, including a blistering 382 in 1965.
Randy Johnson, Warren Spahn, Steve Carlton, Tom Glavine, Lefty Grove, Vidal Blue ... all dominant hurlers, all of whom were left-handed. In fact, while only 1/10th of people are southpaws, some 25 percent of Major League pitchers are, showing what a valuable commodity they're viewed as.
A few years ago, five of the starting quarterbacks for high school football teams in our coverage area were left-handed, an unofficial record. Billy Whelan of Hamilton-Wenham, Wayne Holloway of Salem, Colin Frary of Swampscott, Matt Brockelman of Masconomet and Ben Yanakakis (Ipswich) all had their blind sides protected by the right side of the offensive line, going against the norm.
Rick Brunson of Salem, arguably the greatest boys basketball player in area history, was left-handed. So was Peabody's John Tudor, who finished second in National League Cy Young voting in 1985 after winning 21 games for the Cardinals.
Bill Russell, the greatest winner in team sports history? Lefty. Wayne Gretzky, who owns every imaginable NHL scoring record? Southpaw. Phil Mickelson, one of the greatest golfers ever? Yep, a portsider.
Lou Gehrig? Steve Young, Monica Seles, Marvin Hagler, James Harden, Kenny Stabler, Nate Archibald, Lionel Messi, Martina Navritilova, David Robinson, Rafael Nadal, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Bubba Watson, Manny Pacquiao ... all exceptional athletes in their respective sports, all of whom plied their trade from the left side.
Venture into other fields and the preeminence of lefties continues. Look at these left-handed legends: Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, Michelangelo, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo da Vinci, Ben Franklin, Helen Keller, Kurt Cobain, Mother Teresa, Aristotle, Bill Gates, Mozart, Henry Ford, Julius Caesar, Joan of Arc and Morgan Freeman, just to name a few. Bart Simpson is one; so is his creator, Matt Groening.
There have been eight left-handed presidents — almost 18 percent of all that have held the highest post in the land — including four of the last six: Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
There are obvious disadvantages to being left-handed. We're used to bumping elbows with the person next to us at the dinner table, or having ink smeared by the palm of our hand as we write left-to-right. We long ago acquiesced to computer mouses and ATM keypads being on the right hand side. Like a lot of things in life, we've learned to live with it.
When it was that time of year to play field hockey in gym class for a few weeks, I hated the fact that you literally were not allowed to play the sport left-handed. Why, I'd ask, can't I just turn the stick around and shoot backhanded as a lefty? Because, I was told, those aren't the rules.
But for every time we find it difficult to use a pair of scissors or drive a stick shift, we lefties find some things that work to our advantage.
For instance, I never had much of a problem finding my baseball glove in a dugout cluttered with them. (I didn't have to loan mine out to someone on the other team much, either). Pickoff throws to first base came pretty naturally; much more so than my right-handed brethren. Left-handed pugilists have a huge advantage in the squared circle, where most opponents don't see that big hook coming from the left side.
Reportedly, left-handers are also more creative people, are better at reasoning and divergent thinking, excel at multitasking and seeing under water, and recover faster from strokes, among other nuances. So we've got that going for us.
Strangely, the only thing I know of that I exclusively use my right hand for as opposed to my left is ... throwing a Frisbee. I have no idea why, but for as long as I can remember that's how I've done it.
None of us get to choose which hand becomes our predominant one.
But if given the choice, I'd go left-handed every time. I'm guessing my abovementioned friends would undoubtedly agree.
###
