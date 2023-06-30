It’s approximately 11,624 miles from Boston to Perth, Australia.
Brian Shaw, who not long ago was listed as the ‘World’s Strongest Man’, consumed 12,000 calories a day.
The average American driver puts in the neighborhood of 13,500 miles on their vehicle each year.
None of those figures equal the amount of miles driven by playoff teams in The Salem News readership area during the 2022-23 school year, however.
In the second year of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s statewide playoff format, the 13 teams in our readership area travelled a grand total of 14,203 miles to play those postseason contests. That’s a lot of rubber meeting the road.
With 151 such games played away from a team’s school grounds, that averages out to just over 94 miles round trip per playoff contest. and that doesn’t include traffic — squads that had to venture out to the Mass. Pike, down Route 95, or through Boston to the South Shore — which could easily double the time spent just getting to or from an event.
High school athletic programs throughout the Commonwealth were certainly aware there would be more long bus trips come playoff time when the old sectional tournaments were scrapped two years ago. But when you put the actual mileage each school journeyed into context, it jumps off the page.
For this exercise, we used only teams that did not know their postseason destinations ahead of time. So, for instance, sports that traveled to take part in sectionals or states at a pre-determined location (Algonquin for gymnastics, MIT for swimming, etc.) are not included here. This is strictly power seeded, one team vs. another team, win-or-go-home.
Take a look at some interesting facts:
• The 10 playoff teams from Ipswich that qualified under this format bussed a total of 1,968 miles to their respective tournament tilts. Arch rival Hamilton-Wenham wasn’t far behind, with the Generals’ 11 playoff squads putting 1,878 miles of rubber behind them.
This makes sense, with both Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham both Division 4 teams in virtually all sports (aside from football). Many schools similar in size that they’d be facing reside in either Central or Western Massachusetts; hence, many of their long trips.
• Marblehead led the pack among Northeastern Conference teams, going a combined 1,859 miles. The Magicians had four rides of 100-plus miles one-way during the postseason, with their boys lacrosse team driving 122 miles deep into Cape Cod to face Nauset Regional, their baseball team going 112.2 miles to take on Westfield, their boys basketball team making the 105-mile adventure to meet host Pope John, and their soccer team navigating its way to Falmouth (102 miles).
• St. John’s Prep saw eight different teams play a total of 14 road playoff games (including three hockey games at the Essex Sports Center, which were ‘home’ contests but not on the SJP campus), yet only had to travel 723 miles. That’s less than 52 miles per road jaunt.
The Eagles’ soccer team won the Division 1 state title, but only had to travel a grand total of 28 miles to do so. They had three home contests through the quarterfinal round, went 17 miles round trip to Woburn in their state semifinal win, then had a short 11-mile trip back and forth to Manning Field in Lynn, coming home with a trophy in hand.
• Compare this with the Ipswich girls soccer team, which played in two postseason contests yet travelled 404 miles: 130 of those to Shrewsbury to face Notre Dame of Worcester, then a lengthy 274-mile trek to take on host Hampshire Regional.
• Beverly saw 11 of its sports teams travel in the postseason, totaling 1,073 miles. Only one of those resulted in a victory — the Panthers’ boys soccer team, in a 1-0 preliminary round triumph at North Andover.
• Salem Academy played three road playoff games totaling 661 miles. That average of 220.4 miles per trip is by far the most among all North Shore clubs.
• Six different sports saw our area teams that qualified travel over 1,000 miles, led by baseball (1,644 miles over 12 games). Hamilton-Wenham probably had to gas up the bus before heading home, with the total journey taking 313 miles.
• There were 15 different instances when a local team had to travel at least 100 miles one way for a playoff game this past school year. Leading the pack were Salem Academy baseball and Ipswich girls tennis, each of whom meandered 164 miles out to play bouts at Mount Everett in Sheffield and Bousquet Sports in Pittsfield, respectively.
Ipswich boys lacrosse (160 miles to Wahconah), Hamilton-Wenham baseball (156.6 miles to Monument Mountain), Ipswich girls soccer (137 miles to Hampshire Regional) and Marblehead boys soccer (122 miles to Nauset Regional) round out the top half-dozen journeys made.
Look, I’ve got no beef with the power seeding system. It has, by and large, seemed to separate the wheat from the chaff. While by no means perfect — and quite frankly, I doubt there’s a system that’d work for everyone out there — it’s done the job it was promised to do: put the best teams against each other in the biggest games.
But the travel concerns remain an issue for athletic directors, teams and parents/fans throughout the Bay State. Some bemoan long bus rides on school nights to faraway locales. Simply getting transportation for regular season games is an issue for many schools, let alone the playoffs. and when gas prices were averaging about $3.90 a gallon last November, the outcry grew larger.
Again, there’s no perfect answer. Some suggest a return to the old sectional formats under the new power seeding formula, but that doesn’t solve the issue of teams in the Central and Western part of the state playing fewer tournament games to reach a final than their North/South counterparts. Nor does it mean the two “best” clubs would necessarily meet in the finals.
So for the here and now, what we have is here to stay.
So gas up, get comfortable, and get ready to hit the road.
TOTAL MILES TRAVELED BY SCHOOL Beverly 1,073 Bishop Fenwick 1,216 Danvers 914 Essex Tech 814 Hamilton-Wenham 1,878 Ipswich 1,968 Marblehead 1,859 Masconomet 1,226 Peabody 623 Salem 251 Salem Academy 661 St. John’s Prep 723 Swampscott 997
TOTAL MILES TRAVELED BY SPORT Baseball 1,644 Boys lacrosse 1,383 Girls tennis 1,341 Girls soccer 1,195 Girls lacrosse 1,168 Field hockey 1,036 Girls volleyball 853 Softball 825 Boys soccer 817 Boys tennis 809 Girls basketball 714 Boys basketball 691 Boys volleyball 479 Football 463 Boys hockey 369 Girls hockey 343 Boys rugby 73
