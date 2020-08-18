Phil Stacey column: Playoff defining hit by McAvoy puts Bruins on brink of first round triumph

Could we look back on it a month-and-a-half from now, when the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to wrap up, and remember The Hit as the play that jump-started the Bruins' run to a title?
Charlie McAvoy, all 6-foot and 208 pounds of him, literally blew up Carolina's Jordan Staal with 10 minutes to go in the third period Wednesday night, delivering an open ice hit in the offensive zone that looked like a keg of dynamite detonating. Boston's best blue liner not only hammered the Hurricanes' top defensive forward, sending him immediately off the ice and not to return, but it also sent a loud and clear message to every other team in either the Toronto or Edmonton bubbles:
We are going to be a very, very tough out in these 2020 playoffs, simply because we've got so many ways to beat you.
Momentum had already swung towards Boston prior to McAvoy's seismic blast. Once he delivered it and felled Staal like a deflated balloon, momentum became sheer dominance in short order. The locals scored three more goals in succession, taking a 4-3 victory from the Hurricanes and a commanding 3 games to 1 lead in their best-of-7 quarterfinal playoff series.
"It was an opportunity to step up and make a hit, try to separate a man from the puck," McAvoy said.
But oh, it was so much more than that — and McAvoy knew it. So did the Bruins, and unfortunately for them so did the Hurricanes, who are one loss away from being knocked out of the playoffs by Boston for the second straight year.
Not quite languid but unable to put one past Canes goalie James Reimer through 40 minutes, the Bruins trailed by two heading into the final period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy juggled the lines, moving third line center Charlie Coyle up to first line right wing (where David Pastrnak remained out of the lineup), moved Anders Bjork from that spot down to third line left wing, had Sean Kuraly step up into Coyle's spot and had Par Lindholm center the checking line, all in an effort to generate some offense.
At that juncture, the only shot to ripple the Carolina net came on the power play off the stick of David Krejci ... alas, a half-second after the second period buzzer went off, negating the tally.
So whether or not they had double espressos intravenously applied between stanzas remains to be seen, but what's certain is that Boston came out and played their best 20 minutes of hockey since arriving in Toronto and, in turn, took control of the series.
In outshooting the Hurricanes, 16-2, the Bruins put out an all-out blitz on Reimer, a goalie they've pelted pucks past in prior postseasons. Jake DeBrusk finally got the President's Trophy winners on the scoreboard with a crafty move, evading an onrushing Reimer poke check to stickhandle around the netminder and knocking the puck into an empty net as he was tripped up by the keeper.
"From my standpoint, clearly DeBrusk scoring ... that started it," Cassidy said of the third period comeback.
Two-and-a-half minutes later McAvoy stepped up, obliterated Staal and changed the entire game ... and, most likely, the series itself.
"Any time you have life, it's a dangerous thing," said Marchand. "You can feed off of it."
Fourteen seconds later, defenseman Connor Clifton took a pass in the lower right circle from fourth liner Joakim Nordstrom (another excellent showing, with a game-high 7 hits and 2 blocked shots) and buried it to tie the game. A minute-and-a-half later, Marchand was sent in alone (without Staal there to harass him and his linemates, as he had for most of the night), deked Reimer and beat him easily between the legs for the go-ahead goal. DeBrusk's second of the night, a grimy goal out front with 5:43 to go, proved to be the game-winner.
McAvoy, who again played far and away more minutes (24:59) than any other Bruin, talked about wanting to "create your own energy" and how his team approached the third period. He certainly did his part.
"You want to make sure all your stuff (i.e., shoulders and elbows are) in so you don’t deliver a dirty hit," he noted. "You never hope to injure someone; just to take the puck from a man. "I hope he’s doing OK.
"All I’m thinking is to try and separate a man from the puck and try get us possession back as quick as possible, so we can play offense and try and tie the game up. That was really my only thought process. The game moves so fast; I just wanted to deliver a clean check and just do my job."
"He's got a lot of meat over there," joked DeBrusk, sitting next to McAvoy at the postgame media session.
Thanks to McAvoy's well placed, cinder block of a hit, it turned out to be a rib eye of a third period for the Bruins — one that, as Marchand alluded to, the Bruins might be able to feed off of quite nicely in these playoffs.
