Actual regular season high school football games will be played again in Massachusetts five weeks from tonight.
For the tens of thousands of North Shore fanatics who love the sport, those 35 days can’t fly by fast enough.
Looking at the upcoming schedules of the 15 teams in the region offers a glimpse into what we can expect to play out between September 8 and Thanksgiving ... and potentially for some teams, a date in the state Super Bowls the first weekend of December.
Here in the middle of summer, it’s impossible to tell which squads might perform above or below expectations. Season-altering injuries, career performances from unexpected sources, momentum swings ... they’re all bound to affect every North Shore squad. Predicting which maladies or good fortune will greet each team is a fool’s errand.
So for the sake of this column, let’s highlight a potentially juicy matchup each week of the upcoming regular season and why you should be looking forward to it (along with a couple of honorable mention selections). All contests listed are Friday nights unless otherwise noted (Pingree games in Weeks 9 and 10 are not included, with all other area squads either in the state playoffs or taking part in non-playoff encounters).
The games may still be a little more than a month out on the horizon, but we can certainly start preparing ourselves for what’s to come in the hear and now.
WEEK 1
Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead
Sept. 8 at Piper Field, 6:30 p.m.
This one is an absolute beauty right out of the gates. The matchup alone is worth the price of admission between these two powerhouses, with Fenwick going deep into the Division 5 state playoffs each of the last two seasons and the Magicians just 20 months removed from a Division 3 Super Bowl crown. Factor in that Marblehead will have a lot of new faces, including quarterback Colt Wales, and that Fenwick is bound to come in HOT after being told by the MIAA that none of its athletic teams can’t participate in the postseason during the 2023-04 school year, and this opening night tilt should be electric.
Honorable mention: Essex Tech at Newburyport, 6:30 (the Hawks’ first game as a member of the Cape Ann League); Manchester Essex at Ipswich, 6:30 (can the host Tigers build off of last year’s three-game winning streak that closed out the 2022 campaign?)
WEEK 2
Danvers at Salem
Sept. 15 at Bertram Field, 6:30 p.m.
It was a disappointing season of sorts for the Falcons a year ago, finishing 5-6 and having losing streaks of two and three games, respectively. But they won their last two contests and return some impact seniors in RB/WR Owen Gasinowski and QB Travis Voisine, among others. Host Salem had a very strong campaign (7-4) but missed the state playoffs due in large part to its strength of schedule and lack of wins against quality opponents. With plenty of their weaponry back for another season (Corey Grimes, Devante Ozuna, Rocco Ryan, etc.), the Witches will be looking for a statement win over a team that defeated them last fall.
Honorable mention: Lynn Classical at Peabody, 7 (visiting Rams always provide a tough test for the Tanners); Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, Saturday, Sept. 16, 1:30 p.m. (bitter rivals renew acquaintances after the Eagles bested Central in the Division 1 North final en route to another Super Bowl crown a year ago).
WEEK 3
Beverly at Peabody
Sept. 22 at Coley Lee Field, 7 p.m.
The Panthers desperately want to turn things around in 2023 after four straight losing campaigns, and a victory over the defending Northeastern Conference champions would be a huge shot of adrenaline for them. Much easier said than done, however; Peabody lost a lot of senior leadership and talent, but if the summer 7-on-7 ball is any indication they’ve simply reloaded with some new faces joining returning veterans.
Honorable mention: St. Bernard’s at Gloucester, 7 (third of three home games for Fishermen to open up the season); Triton at Hamiton-Wenham (Generals play their first home game).
WEEK 4
Marblehead at Peabody
Sept. 29 at Coley Lee Field, 7 p.m.
Will this be a revenge game for visiting Marblehead, which was humbled at home a year ago by the Tanners (40-7) in a game that ended their state-best 23-game winning streak? Or will Peabody prove that it isn’t a one-year wonder and are the true conference beasts? There are a ton of storylines here from the coaching staffs to special teams and everything in between ... how it plays out will be fascinating to watch.
Honorable mention: Gloucester at Salem, 6:30 (Witches have beaten Gloucester in back-to-back years after losing 17 straight in series); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick, 7 (arch rivals and Catholic Central League heavyweights figure to stage another epic clash).
WEEK 5
Danvers at Beverly
Saturday, Oct. 7 at Hurd Stadium, 1 p.m.
No player who dons an Orange-and-Black uniform should forget what happened a year when these teams met, as host Danvers basically did whatever they wanted for four quarters in a 47-0 pummeling. Can that help fuel the hosts to a victory a year later? Or will Danvers ride their horses to another satisfying win over their NEC neighbors, this one on the grass at Hurd?
Honorable mention: St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep, 6 (Catholic Conference opener for the Eagles); Marblehead at Masconomet, 6:30 (always a good battle); Lynn Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30 (Hornets hope to hold serve at home); Canterbury at Pingree, 3 (home opener for the Highlanders).
WEEK 6
Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech
Oct. 13 at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.
As we get closer to the start of the playoffs, this should be a good test of where each of these programs stand. Can the Hawks, by this point entrenched in their inaugural run through the Cape Ann League, produce a W after going through a gauntlet of the league’s big boys in September? Or will the Generals march into Hathorne and come away triumphant against a much bigger school?
Honorable mention: Canton at Masconomet, 6:30 (Chieftains hope to earn a quality win in the state pairings against a strong non-league foe); Salem at Lynn Classical, 6:30 (good road test for the Witches); Peabody at Winthrop, 6:30 (Vikings always tough at home); Danvers at Swampscott, 7 (traditionally a good take); Marblehead at Beverly, Saturday, Oct. 14, 1 p.m. (Panthers have dropped 10 straight to Magicians).
WEEK 7
Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep
Saturday, Oct. 21 at Glatz Field, 1 p.m.
The state’s two best teams and defending Division 1 (SJP) and 2 (CM) Super Bowl champions meet not only for Catholic Conference bragging rights, but also for the designation as the best team in the Commonwealth. There is mutual dislike on both sides, which only adds to the atmosphere. Do you need me to go on?
Honorable mention: Masconomet at Danvers, 6:30 p.m. (last-second wildness a year ago makes this year’s clash must watch); Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m. (Tigers need a win here for a potential playoff berth).
WEEK 8
Peabody at Salem
Friday, Oct. 27 at Bertram Field, 6:30 p.m.
Will the Northeastern Conference Lynch title come down to this game? It certainly could as the reigning champions from Tannertown look to secure their spot in the league’s penthouse while Salem has dreams of its first NEC crown in 24 years. There should be plenty of offense in this one, but it’ll likely be a key defensive play or two that ultimately allows one squad to prevail.
Honorable mention: Danvers at Marblehead, 6:30 (Falcons want to prove they belong with the conference’s big boys); Beverly at Gloucester, 7 (age old rivals meet for the 114th time); St. John’s Prep at BC High, 7 (another key Catholic Conference bout for St. John’s); Ipswich at Essex Tech, 7 (similar for Essex Tech to Week 6 matchup vs. HW); Pingree at Hamden Hall, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2:30 p.m. (Highlanders want to make the long trek back from Connecticut with a win in tow).
