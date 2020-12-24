While many of us wait to see what Santa might leave under the tree for us tonight, we checked in with some North Shore sports luminaries to see what Christmas gifts they've ever given or received, as well as some holiday memories through the years.
So pour yourself a glass of egg nog, put Bing Crosby on Spotify and relieve these tales about presents from the past:
Nicole Woods, Beverly native and Team USA Field Hockey standout: "My favorite Christmas present as a kid was in my soccer days in elementary or middle school, when I got a full-sized soccer net that would rebound the ball back to me. Later on in our field hockey days (i.e., she and older sister Corinne), our dad Jack ended up nailing plywood to the bottom of it so we could shoot field hockey balls at it. We must've had it for 10-plus years."
Ethan Doyle, Salem High golf and basketball: "I'd have to say a ping pong table that we use almost every day that was given to me and my brother from my Aunt Kim and my Uncle Ralph."
Kevin Tersolo, Pingree boys lacrosse coach: "I have three kids. My daughter Carolyn is the oldest and my boys Matt and Andrew are in eighth and fifth, respectively. The boys asked for new lacrosse sticks this year: Matt wanted an all-black stick and Andrew wanted an all-white stick. These aren't the best gifts that I've ever given them — it's one of the best gifts they have given me. By them asking for new specific sticks shows me they are passionate about the game. They didn't ask for a new video game; they asked for a new lacrosse stick. I know they'll be excited to pass and shoot with their new sticks, and I'll be excited to watch them in the yard, on the practice field and during games.
"As a head coach, the greatest gift would be to coach your kids in your sport. My boys are developing at a level that someday I might get that great gift. For now, I'll enjoy watching their reaction to the new sticks that they'll get on Christmas morning."
Ava Tello, Masconomet field hockey: "I'd say one of the best gifts I got was a scrapbook of my field hockey memories from past years of playing with Masconomet that my mom made for me. One gift that I gave was a matching mother and daughter necklace that means 'family' to my mom."
Mark Tarmey, Marblehead assistant athletic director: "The best Christmas gift I ever gave was an engagement ring to my wife (Marilyn) in 1987. The best Christmas gift we received as a family was Oscar, a yellow labrador retriever in 2014."
Colin Blackwell, former St. John's Prep hockey/lacrosse star now with the New York Rangers: "Christmas was always a treat for me whenever I got a hockey stick growing up. My parents did a great job disguising them or hiding them for me. The original Easton synergy stick was definitely one that sticks out for me; my first one-piece stick.
"My favorite gift I gave was when I surprised my mom and dad for Christmas my first year as a pro, flying home for 36 hours from San Jose to Boston. I had told them unfortunately I couldn't make it back, so seeing their faces when I walked in the door was priceless!"
Colleen Corcoran, former Bishop Fenwick basketball superstar now coaching at the University of Albany: "My favorite is the annual gift from my Nana (Nancy) Sullivan. Each year she rents a cottage in Moultonborough, N.H. and all of my cousins, aunts and uncles stay there for a week or weekend in the summer. We've been keeping the tradition alive for 20 years, but sadly COVID-19 put it on pause this past summer. I look forward to going because there are always more laughs to be had and memories to be made each year."
Mike Papamechail, Danvers golf/hockey: "The best gift I've ever gotten was a membership to Sun 'N' Air golf practice facility. It's helped me so much in terms of improving my golf game with its outstanding practice area."
Matt 'VOP' Riordan, Beverly High teacher and football/basketball announcer: "The best gift I ever gave was when we gave our daughter, Riley, a chocolate lab for Christmas nine years ago. We did the whole puppy-in-a-big-wrapped-box deal, and I can still picture Rio (the chocolate lab) running over and greeting everyone when she popped out of the box. It was a real special moment for sure, and it's been impossible to top that one ever since."
Kathy Strange, Peabody High athletic assistant: "When my son was about two, Santa went a little overboard with him being the first grandchild in the family and kind of overdid the gifts. He would open one and we'd take it away to open another, but all he wanted was to play with the new one in his hand. Finally, he just looked at us and said 'no more'. I'll always remember his sweet little face looking so confused."
Shawn Medeiros, sports information director at Endicott College: "The most recent gift that comes to mind is receiving Opening Day Red Sox tickets the year after they won the 2018 World Series. Going to Opening Day and being able to experience the World Series Trophy ceremony and all that was amazing, as I've never attended a championship parade of any of the New England sports, sadly."
Mike Lynch, Swampscott native and long-time Channel 5 sportscaster: "It was 1965 and I was 12 years old, my brother was 10, my sister was seven and our baby sister Tara would arrive in 1970. My dad Dick had been in Mass. General since September with a serious stomach ailment that took a turn for the worst the day before Thanksgiving. It was unclear if he'd be well enough to be home for Christmas. Insurance money ran out and my mother gently warned us that Santa might not be able to bring everything that we asked for this year.
"Someone passed this along to Tony Conigliaro and Billy Conigliaro (who played football and baseball for our dad in Swampscott). Tony had just finished his second season with the Red Sox; Billy had just completed his first year of minor league baseball. They both came over to our house to talk to my mom; I assumed they were checking on our dad. The night before Christmas, my dad arrived home from Mass. General, and Santa left us everything we asked for under the tree the next morning.
"Years later, I found out that Santa had two helpers that Christmas: Tony and Billy Conigliaro. It was one of the best Christmases ever!"
Jamie DuPont, Beverly High field hockey and ice hockey: "One of my favorite gifts that I've gotten for Christmas was the Rock Band video game and drum set that I got when I was 14. I was just starting to get into music at the time, and I’m pretty sure I played it almost every day for two years. Now I'm super interested in music and drumming; it's one of my favorite hobbies outside of sports!
Drew Betts, Salem Academy Charter School athletic director: "I'm originally from Connecticut, so I'm a New York Yankees, Giants, Rangers, and sadly Knicks fan. With that, I love baseball and wanted to start a tradition of bringing my oldest daughter — who's now 4 — to a Yankees vs. Red Sox game at Fenway Park every year.
"So last year (2019) I got her tickets, an it was absolutely an amazing experience to be able to bring her and obviously load her up with popcorn and candy. The Fenway faithful took pity on us and actually upgraded our seats, even though we were in Yankees gear. This may or may not have been since it was a game the Red Sox won, 19-3. Obviously our tradition only lasted one year; hopefully we'll start a new streak up this summer."
James Horgan, Hamilton-Wenham soccer/hockey: "I'd say probably tickets to Bruins games. I’m lucky enough to go to see 1-2 games a year and usually I'll get a pair of tickets as a Christmas present, which is always exciting."
Sue Markos, Ipswich cross country coach: "Ten years ago we adopted a very full-of-life, almost 4-year-old yellow lab who needed a family and a peer dog to help her enjoy life. She's been a gift each day since then. Not every day has been easy with her, but each day has been full and entertaining for sure. Now that she's getting up there at almost 14 years old, we once again rescued another pup who was in need of a family and a canine sibling or two. She had a much harder beginning prior to joining our family, as a birth mama at a puppy mill out of state. She's a beautiful and loving 2-year-old Greater Swiss Golden Doodle (who looks like a black lab), and since she arrived in late October, she's made wonderful adjustments in her sense of trust and belonging.
"If I could say that these two have been amazing gifts that I've been lucky to share with my family, then they would be the best gifts I've given myself for early Christmas presents. Brie and Sadie are just as important to me as my three birth daughters: Hailey, Molly, and Emmy."
