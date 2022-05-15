BOSTON — Grant Williams attempted three shots and did not score in 30-plus minutes in a Game 5 loss to Milwaukee. He then missed all three shots he took in 28 minutes during Game 6 two nights later, with only two free throws next to his name on the end-game scoresheet.
Sunday afternoon in a win-or-go-home Game 7 at TD Garden, he took a pass from Marcus Smart and drained a 24-footer just 21 seconds into the contest. But he missed his next two attempts and his Celtics trailed by six after one quarter.
So Williams’ teammates and his head coach, Ime Udoka, sent him a not-so-subtle message: They’re not respecting your shot, man. So let it fly.
Given the green light to catch and release from deep, the 6-foot-6 power forward merely turned in the game of his professional life in Boston’s biggest game of the season. He hoisted up 18 three-pointers and made seven of them, finishing 10-for-22 on the afternoon for a game high 27 points. He was also part of a rotating cast that wore down Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo defensively, particularly in the second half when one of the league’s elite talents was held to 4-of-16 shooting.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford all filled their respective roles before a raucous sellout crowd. But it was Williams who was the biggest difference marker in Boston’s 109-81 blowout that sent the defending NBA champions home for the season.
Guarded initially by Bucks big man Brook Lopez, he drew him out of the paint and floated shots over the outstretched center’s grasp. Milwaukee later switched it up and put former St. John’s Prep superstar Pat Connaughton (2 points on 1-of-6 shooting), but by this point Williams was locked in.
“Grant is a good shooter and he came through,” said Brown, who added 19 points to the Celtics’ cause. “We call him ‘Grant Curry’ now.”
Williams’ 3-ball in the opening seconds, said the 23-year-old former Tennessee star, was calm and quick. But he hurried his other two attempts in the opening frame, so the advice from his head coach and teammates prior to the second quarter starting certainly resonated.
“I took my time on those shots and didn’t rush them, even if guys were flying at me,” said Williams.
“I’ve worked on my shots enough to knock those down and be confident enough to hit them. My teammates know If I get 18 (attempts) that I can hit 40 percent of them.”
After converting a finger roll early in the second quarter, he drained another 24-footer, then one from a few feet back with under a minute to go until halftime, giving Boston a 45-43 lead.
They would never trail again.
Adding 11 more points to his docket, Williams helped the Celtics break it open in the third quarter, making it 79-64. That was especially important since Tatum was on the bench for the final 7:44 of the stanza after picking up his fourth foul. During that time, in which Boston extended its lead from 10 to 15, Williams canned a pair of triples and threw down a hellacious dunk.
With Tatum back in the contest, he fed Williams for a 27-foot runner in the opening minute of the fourth. To cap off his career game, Williams calmly drilled his seventh 3-pointer to put his team over the 100-point mark with 2:26 remaining.
Williams — who, if you recall, missed the first 25 3-pointers he ever attempted in the NBA — finished 6-for-12 from the field in the second half, with every one of those baskets seemingly a seminal moment.
Tatum, who finished with 23 points and eight assists, joked that he told Williams “don’t get used to it” on his voluminous 22-shot night from the field, but in the same breath acknowledged that on this occasion, the Celtics needed every one of those.
“Grant won us a playoff game tonight in Game 7,” said Tatum. “Every shot he took tonight was a great shot.”
“We hadn’t put together a full game all series,” added Williams, “so we said, ‘Why not now?’”
Should Williams keep finding himself open and drilling those shots from international waters, the ‘why not?’ question will apply to the Celtics’ chances of playing for the franchise’s 18th NBA championship as well.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN