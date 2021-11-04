BOSTON -- The player who currently wears the mantle of being Boston's longest-tenured pro athlete needed a goal.
Well, he didn't need it in the sense that you or I need money to pay our mortgage/rent or health insurance to cure what ails us. But yeah, for his own sake of mind, Patrice Bergeron needed to get off the schneid.
It's now safe to say ol' No. 37 has restored balance to his hockey world.
Not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times did Bergeron put pucks behind Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic Thursday night at TD Garden. Three of the four happened with the man advantage, and they just happened to be the first four tallies of the season for the Bruins' captain.
That explosion, coupled with a stifling defensive effort by the hosts, it led to a relatively easy 5-1 victory before the usual sellout crowd of 17,565 fanatics.
"I've been in the league long enough to know it's going to come back," Bergeron said of his scoring touch.
"You want to put yourself in good position," he continued. "Obviously you want to produce, but that being said the last thing you need to do is put pressure on your shoulders. That'll make it worse. So you try to do other things to help your team win."
Brad Marchand, the ying to Bergeron's yang, fed him the puck for all four goals. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy earned secondary assists on the first and third markers.
His second career 4-goal game (the other being Jan. 6, 2018 against Carolina) wasn't predicted by anyone, but those who know him best knew the scoring drought would be ending soon.
"He's too good a player to keep down for long," said head coach Bruce Cassidy. "Sometimes you get one and it snowballs a bit. We knew sooner or later it would happen."
Five seconds was all he needed to get untracked after Detroit's Vladimir Nanestnikov was whistled for playing without his helmet. Boston took immediate advantage as Bergeron, as he's done so many times before, collected a pass from along the wall from Marchand and took aim from the bumper, one-timing a shot that singed the strings behind Nedeljkovic.
From McAvoy to Marchand to Bergeron, the puck was whipped around and released like a pinball on uber-tilt.
"You always want to be a play ahead, especially in that (bumper) position when you don't have much time," Bergeron noted.
"He's the best bumper player in the league," added Marchand.
His second tally played out a bit differently, but from the same source with the same result. Marchand was behind the Detroit cage when, without completely looking at him, turned and fired a pass to Bergeron as the latter cut through the slot. Bergeron let 'er rip just as he got inside the far circle and connected.
"When you're unpredictable, it helps," said Bergeron. "(Marchand's) creativity and ability to make plays out of nothing, you just want to stay with it and stay open."
The Winged Wheels took another big blow from Bergeron with 75 seconds remaining until the second intermission. As opposed to the first goal when he set the play in motion from below the goal line, McAvoy this time delivered a pass from the blue line over to Marchand on the right half-wall, and he in turn spotted Bergeron between the dots.
Pass. One-timer. Goal.
Hats flying out of the stands towards the Garden ice.
"He's such a dominant player in this league, and he had a lot of good looks early on. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't," Marchand said. "Tonight, everything he touched went in."
After what he deemed a good week-plus of practice work on their power play, Cassidy felt the Bruins might be able to take advantage of Detroit's penalty killers, who take away the elbow shooters while Boston likes to start in the slot. "I felt it'd be a good night if we could execute ... and we did," he said.
Just for good measure, he delivered the coup de grâce after cashing in on a 2-on-1 with Marchand with 4:08 to go, following Mike Reilly's first goal as a Bruin (coming shorthanded) earlier in the third.
So after not scoring in the first seven outings of the season, Bergeron has put himself on a pace to net a career high 40 over a full 82-game campaign. That'd be eight better than his previous best (32), set two times beforehand.
No one is expecting that to transpire, obviously. But just knowing Bergeron still has it in him to do so is adding some much needed fuel for the Bruins' offensive inferno.
"It was just a matter of time before he had a night like he had tonight," said Marchand.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN