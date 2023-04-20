BOSTON — There have been scant few games this season where the Boston Bruins did not have 'it'.
A 7-5 loss in Ottawa four games into the campaign. A 5-2 setback around Thanksgiving in Florida; a 3-0 home stinker vs. Seattle in mid-January; and an absolute dud in Chicago March 14, resulting in a 6-3 defeat.
You can now add their first playoff lemon to that short list.
The Bruins came out flat and never really responded to a much more physical and engaged Florida Panthers team Wednesday night, dropping a 6-3 decision in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.
"They wanted it a little more than us tonight," defenseman Hampus Lindholm stated, "and it showed there in the third period."
By scoring four straight goals in the final stanza (before a meaningless Taylor Hall tally with 70 seconds remaining), the Panthers made sure the Bruins know this best-of-7 clash will be anything but a breeze.
Still believing they could leave Boston with a split after dropping Game 1 Monday, the Panthers did just that by using their speed and getting in the faces of the Bruins during and after most whistles. They also played with desperation, and as a result they got the better of many 1-on-1 battles to give themselves chances in the offensive zone that weren't there two nights prior.
"We knew they were a really good team," Bruins left wing Brad Marchand noted. "They were one of the harder teams we played against all year: very complete and very deep, and that was with their injuries. Now they have the majority of their guys back, especially the top guys."
The hosts committed a slew of turnovers, weren't hard on the puck and, despite tying the contest twice on goals from Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi, could never grab the lead and put the Floridians back on their heels.
For a squad that has always seemed to find a way to combat negatives and win games in the third period over the last six months, those traits were nowhere to be found.
"The turnovers we had tonight were catastrophic," head coach Jim Montgomery said.
The Bruins now have two nights to cure their on-ice ills and turn things around, with Games 3 and 4 set for Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (3:30 p.m.) in Sunrise, Fla. The eighth seeded Sunshine Staters should be brimming with confidence, something Boston will need to snatch back from them before this series becomes a lot hirsute than it really should be.
The Panthers are clearly playing with confidence. Getting center Sam Bennett back in the lineup to center Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe on the second line only strengthened an already strong club Wednesday evening.
You could probably count the number of times the Bruins have committed double digit giveaways in any game in 2022-23; on Wednesday, their wound up with a glaring 15. That was due in part to Florida's relentless forecheck and in-their-face style, but it was also what the Boston skaters were attempting to force.
"I think it was us trying to make plays when plays weren't there instead of just moving it north ... execution in certain areas of our game with the puck really cost us tonight," said Montgomery.
Personnel changes are almost certainly coming; Montgomery all but said so postgame. Whether that means Jeremy Swayman goes in net for Linus Ullmark (25 saves on 30 shots), Matt Grzelcyk replaces one of his fellow defensemen after sitting out the first two contests, or captain Patrice Bergeron is deemed healthy enough to return and resume his role as the team's No. 1 center will be decided over the next 36 hours or so.
No matter who the Bruins ultimately go with, one thing is for certain: they know they're in for an actual battle.
"I think the No. 1 lesson you learn," said Montgomery, "is how hard it is to win in the playoffs."