BOSTON -- There were probably scant few in the crowd of 17,850 who noticed when TD Garden organist Ron Poster started playing 'Shakedown Street' by the Grateful Dead during a second period stoppage in play while the Bruins were on a penalty kill Saturday afternoon.
Which is a shame, not only because it's a great song by the greatest American band of them all, but also because it served as a metaphor for what's been a terrifically productive start to 2022 for the Black-and-Gold.
Boston has shaken down eight of its nine opponents since the calendar turned to January, earning 16 of a possible 18 points. The latest was one of the best they've had during that stretch, a 4-3 overtime triumph over Western Conference leading Nashville thanks to a Taylor Hall tally less than two minutes into the extra session.
With playoff-type intensity and physicality the order of the day -- the two teams combined for a crazy 91 hits -- the Bruins survived the rough stuff, two leads lost (2-0 and 3-2) and found away to continue their climb up the Eastern Division standings. Out of the playoff mix at the dawn of 2022, they're not comfortably ensconced among the top teams and quickly gaining on third place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.
"It hurts to win," said head coach Bruce Cassidy, his team now victorious the last five times they've taken the ice. "You have to give hits, take hits, block shots."
There were some pretty goals Saturday: defenseman Mike Reilly coming deep into offensive zone, taking a pass from the far circle and cutting in front of Nashville netminder Juuse Saros before patiently waiting for him to commit and backhanding a shot over his glove was the prettiest. But there were also lots of bodies thumping on finished checks, with 15 of Boston's 18 skaters registering at least one. Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen and defenseman Charlie McAvoy had six apiece; Curtis Lazar, like Blidh and Steen bottom six guys, added another five.
For those of you in the Short Term Memory Club, be reminded that the Bruins came into the new year having not played since December 16, with their final six contests of that month postponed because of COVID-19. Rust, lethargy and lack of momentum all could've befallen Cassidy's club, which was tasked with playing nine games in a 15-day stretch to start back up.
Instead, they've been hotter than furnaces across the Bay State during the current deep freeze. They've outscored their foes by a combined 40-21, outshot all nine of them and, following Saturday's triumph, are a perfect 6-0-0 in the third game of a three-games-in-four-nights scenario.
The Bruins also remained perfect (16-0-0) when leading after 20 minutes of play, which they did against Nashville thanks to tallies from Craig Smith and Reilly within the first eight minutes of action.
"If anyone was in a spot where they weren't happy with their game, ti was a good spot to reset and come back," said Smith, who got the started scoring Saturday against his former squad. "We've been doing the right things out there, getting the right bounces, And a lot of guys are playing really well right now on all four lines."
Four more games remain on this current 7-game home stand, with Carolina (Tuesday for Willie O'Ree's No. 22 jersey retirement ceremony), Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals (Thursday), Winnipeg (Saturday afternoon) and finally Anaheim (Monday the 24th) all coming to 100 Legends Way. January will see the Bruins play 16 times when it's all said and done, 10 of those on Garden ice.
So far, they've done nothing to squander the comforts of playing at home.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN