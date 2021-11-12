BOSTON — Like trying to navigate a vehicle with shoddy brakes down an icy roadway, comparing and contrasting different line combinations in the National Hockey League can be a perilous proposition.
Doing so with the respective second lines of the Edmonton Oilers and the Boston Bruins would be one such exercise.
The now 10-2 Edmontonians have one of the league’s best players in Leon Draisaitl centering their second unit. He took over the NHL’s scoring lead with two goals and an assist in the Oilers’ 5-3 triumph Thursday night at TD Garden.
Already the best-ever German born NHLer (sorry, Marco Sturm), Draisaitl now has a league-best 12 goals (one more than Washington’s Alex Ovechkin) and 26 points, two more than his teammate and first line center (not to mention the world’s best player), Connor McDavid.
Many of Draisaitl’s tallies have been assisted by his left wing, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, whose 15 helpers are tied with McDavid atop the NHL leaderboard. Only right wing Kailer Yamamoto (2 assists in 12 games) drags this line down a bit, although minimally based on the numbers Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins have been putting up.
Which brings us back to the Bruins.
Boston’s second line of left wing Taylor Hall, center Charlie Coyle and right wing Craig Smith haven’t been producing the way their team needs them to. Smith was actually bumped down to the third line Thursday, with Nick Foligno taking his spot after missing the last eight games due to injury.
It didn’t matter: Hall-Coyle-Foligno had just four shots on net and no real scoring chances in this dispiriting setback. Smith had three shots, but was a minus-2 (the others being all minus-1).
Hall and Coyle each have three goals in 11 games. Hall, who is also on Boston’s top power play unit — he had 3 minutes and 41 seconds of time with the man up unit Thursday — has just four assists; Coyle has dished out three.
Not good enough.
Smith, who missed three games in late October with a nagging injury, has played in only eight games but has exactly zero points to show for it. He’s also a team worst minus-7.
Foligno has 31 and 26-goal seasons on his resume, but is injury prone and at this point in his career is more of a 6-foot, 210-pound bone rattler (note: a team-high 6 hits Thursday) than a 20-goal man.
Is it a chemistry issue for this unit? Could it be that Hall, who found so much success skating alongside David Krejci when he was acquired at last season’s trade deadline, is floundering with his former pivot now back in the Czech Republic? Can Coyle, who is ideally better suited as a third line center, just not up to the every-game grind that being a second line center requires?
As prolific as Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak can be, they can’t carry the team’s scoring burden alone. They need a second unit that can relieve some of the defensive pressure they face while keeping opponents honest with consistent net rushes, entries into the zone and quality 5-on-5 scoring opportunities.
Think of the myriad of things a skilled forward can do that lead to eventual scoring chances. Skating hard without the puck is certainly one of those; there are times that’s been lacking. Getting more engaged in the neutral zone and winning 50/50 pucks is another.
Getting shots on net — the trigger happy Smith, who averages more than 2 1/2 shots per game in his NHL career, has only 19 SOG in his first eight games — would also go a long way towards remedying some of these woes. Hall, who has put just 21 pucks on net, isn’t even close to his career average (3.72 shots per game).
We know it’s a long campaign — made longer by the coming 2022 Winter Olympics that will essentially wash the month of February out in NHL circles. The Bruins are only about 1/8th of the way through the regular season, which gives both their second line and their squad in general to restore the balance.
But it certainly won’t bode well for Boston — which is already fighting to get its way back into playoff contention — to see that unit continue to sputter.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN