BOSTON — Just before A.J. Greer scored his first goal in three months Saturday night at TD Garden, Taylor Hall turned in one of the most unselfish, and certainly impactful, plays of his Bruins career.
In the second period of a tie game, Toronto caused a turnover in the neutral zone — where three Boston skaters resided — and got the puck from Zack Ashton-Resse along the right wall down to Mark Giordano on the left side. That enabled the veteran defenseman to bear down on goalie Linus Ullmark 2-on-1, with winger Pierre Engvall barreling down the slot.
Hall, who was one of those Bruins in the neutral zone, raced back towards his own cage. Just as Giordano slid a pass for Engvall to one-time, Hall dove head first with his stick outstretched to prevent that from happening. Giordano got the puck back but goalie Linus Ullmark dove across the crease, dropped his stick and somehow denied Giordano's bid with his blocker hand.
But Hall's night wasn't finished. He helped set up Matt Grzelcyk's game-winning goal with 1:16 left in regulation, sending a feed across the crease to the weak-side defenseman to provide Boston with a pulse-pounding 4-3 victory in a contest worthy of the phrase 'playoff atmosphere'.
"I've seen him committed; that's the biggest thing," Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said about Hall. after the game. "We talk about process and details and individually making yourself accountable, and that's what he's been doing since he got here. He's doing the right things and trying to be on the right side of the puck all the time. It's not always going to be perfect, but he puts in the effort and the hard work.
"He's got that speed, and when you see a guy like that making those plays," he added, referencing Hall's goal-saving play on defense, "it speaks for itself."
The Bruins, who have yet to lose consecutive games this season through 42 games, have received a solid 13 goals and 17 assists from Hall thus far. Five times he's produced the game-winning tally. Yet it's his commitment to taking care of business in his own end of the ice that's drawing him raves.
"I don't know Taylor before this year as far as his defensive habits," head coach Jim Montgmery said, "but his willingness to play good defense, his willingness to backcheck and track pucks ... is the best, again, (GM) Don Sweeney's words ... I've seen it and I believe it.
"This is Taylor Hall," he added. "He's playing for a championship and he's playing like a guy who loves the way the Bruins play hockey."
This was about as good as regular season hockey gets: a Saturday night showdown between two of the best teams in the sport, broadcast on Hockey Night In Canada for millions of fans on both sides of the border. There was up-and-down skating, great bids at both ends, hits galore, and some terrific saves (both Ullmark and the Leafs' Matt Murray each had some 10-bell stops).
It also featured a slugfest between 35-year-old Nick Foligno and 34-year-old Wayne Simmonds, a scrap in which the two veterans both landed heavy blows before patting each other on their respective helmets for a job well done. There was another near-dustup after the second period when Greer and Foligno tried to get at each other three times as both teams milled about the ice, long after the horn sounded.
The winner on this night was going to ultimately benefit from unselfish plays, which is what Hall brought.
'Unselfish' isn't a word that's necessarily been equated with the first overall pick from the 2010 NHL Draft. Prior to his trade here in April 2021, Hall was never a particularly responsible defensive player — mainly because he either never had to be or was never asked to be. With great speed and hands, he was looked upon as a scorer and playmaker in Edmonton and New Jersey, as well as shorter stints in Arizona and Buffalo.
The Bruins believed he could be more of a three-zone player without the responsibility (or in his case, burden?) of being a first line winger ... and that gamble has paid off. In 139 games in the Hub, Hall has 41 goals and 64 assists as a second (and sometimes third) line left wing.
Hall was an ugly minus-63 prior to the trade; he's he's a plus-34 since. Yes, his Black-and-Gold linemates are better than he's had elsewhere, but that's also a by-product of his committal to playing defensive hockey, too.
"I think the maturity in his game is it doesn't let his defensive side of things, in tracking and reloading, that doesn't diminish," said Montgomery. "He's a gifted offensive player, a former MVP of the league, and those players want to contribute offensively. He found a way to get us a big game-winning goal and was a huge part of it.
"It's good to see guys get rewarded," added the head coach in regards to Hall. "I think it's the hockey gods; you play the right away, good things end up happening for you."
