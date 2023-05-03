Why do we, as humans, tend to keep going back to things that ultimately disappoint us?
Is there a depraved pleasure in knowing you’re almost certain to get hurt again? To love someone or something so much, yet still knowing they’re almost certainly going to break your heart over and over?
This is the continuous cycle of Boston Bruins fans. What they feel towards their beloved Black-and-Gold can best be described as all-encompassing; they care so deeply, so passionately, that when the Bruins inevitably shatter their own dreams for the team once again, they feel it like a harpoon through the heart.
The 2022-23 edition of the Bruins had their millions of fans believing this time would be different. There’s no way it couldn’t be the outlier, not after an unprecedented all-world regular season campaign when they shot to the top of the NHL record books.
Of course, we all know what happened. Like the Titanic’s maiden voyage, the creation of Cheetos Lip Balm, and Pablo Sandoval’s tenure with the Red Sox, the Bruins’ 2023 run to the Stanley Cup proved to be a colossal failure.
Upsets happen in sports every day. They’re magnified in the playoffs, naturally, but they still occur. No. 8 seeds, as the Florida Panthers will, on occasion, stun top seeds like Boston.
What happened to the Bruins wasn’t that. It wasn’t an upset, but rather a historic failure that joins other ignominious luminaries such as the 1978 Red Sox and 2007 Patriots on the local list all-time gag jobs.
Boston held a 3-1 series lead after four games. They were coming off of back-to-back victories, and had Game 5 (and a potential Game 7) back on home ice. They needed one win out of a possible three to advance. As the league’s best-ever record season team (wins and points-wise) against the second wild card team.
And they couldn’t do it.
Nothing can change that. Not the injuries guys played through or the good vibes in the locker room or the clear camaraderie that they shared or the belief that they shared with virtually all of their fans that the Cup was going to be theirs.
The wonderful six-and-a-half month run from October to mid-April, when virtually everything came up Millhouse? It now means squat.
At Tuesday’s team break up day, we learned a few things: David Pastrnak was injured on the first shift of Game 1 but played through it; Linus Ullmark (as figured) was also injured but wouldn’t go into specifics; David Krejci said he’ll either play for the Bruins or retire for good; captain Patrice Bergeron said he’ll make a decision on his future by July 1.
There were other questions that surfaced. Will Tyler Bertuzzi, who the team traded a first round pick for to acquire less than two months ago, return — and the Bruins desperately need him to — or will he try to cash in on the open market as an unrestricted free agent? Will Dmitri Orlov do the same? Will the team bring Nick Foligno back? What about restricted free agents Trent Frederic or Jeremy Swayman? Would the organization, who will really need to get creative financially this offseason to remain under the cap, consider trading someone like Taylor Hall and his $6 million per year salary? Will guys like Matt Grzelyck or Frederic harbor ill will after being sat out for portions of the playoffs?
The Stanley Cup is the most difficult trophy to win in the four major professional sports. When you hear that it’s an eight-week grind that’s exhausting to mind, body and spirit, believe it and then some. Great teams fall by the wayside every year because they couldn’t ratchet it up a couple of levels or more the deeper into spring the calendar goes. The eventual champions usually are the squad that best combines pluck, focus, luck (both on the hockey and injury front), and have a hot goaltender or two.
Minus the cancelled 2004-05 season, the Bruins have won exactly one Stanley Cup in the last 50 years. That 2011 run to the title built up a lot of goodwill for more than a decade, but it now seems after this latest — and most certainly worst — early postseason exit, that too has run its course.
The fans, those who constantly put their hearts out there to be broken every spring, deserve better.
Phil Stacey covers the Boston Bruins for the North of Boston Media Group and CNHI Sports. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.