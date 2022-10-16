BOSTON — You've got to be pretty cold hearted — like Edmonton-in-February-level cold — not to root for guys like Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer.
Foligno is a 34-year-old power forward, a former 30-goal, 70-point scorer and captain in the National Hockey League who struggled in his first season with the Bruins (2-11-13 in 64 games) a year ago. He was placed on waivers last week, cleared them, and instead of being sent to Providence rejoined the big club in time for their season opener in Washington last week.
Greer's story is even more compelling. As one of the NHL's leading advocates of mental health (he's talked about his own struggles openly), he took a circuitous path to the Bruins, starting at Boston University before leaving for the Quebec Major Junior League, then bouncing between the minors and big league with the Avalanche, Islanders and Devils before signing a free agent contract with the Black-and-Gold this summer.
In Saturday's home opener at TD Garden, both the old veteran left wing on the fourth line and the scrappy young right winger on the third line played essential roles in Boston's 6-3 win over Arizona.
Foligno tipped in Connor Clifton's blast from a point on a this-is-how-you-draw-it-up play in front of Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka in the second period, while Greer produced a pair of third period tallies, including an empty netter to seal the deal. Each also contributed an assist.
"It's nice to contribute," Foligno said after the game. "I like what all our lines are doing. That's been the most fun; every time (that) every line is stepping over the boards, the identity that we have is exactly what we preached in training camp. It's been fun to be a part of."
Greer is humble when talking about himself, aware of his own faults and the adversity he's been able to overcome to get to this point.
Part of that, he said, was that recognizing shortcomings in his game, like "being lazy in the D zone", and having coaches in the American League who cared about him "not only as a player, but as a person". He found the discipline he needed there, and they're bearing fruit now.
"I've built my game up to a certain level where I've matured and understood what it means to play in all three zones and be reliable and have success," Greer said after his 49th NHL contest. "It wasn't easy ... but I've really built my game up and got it to the point last year where I felt comfortable and ready for the NHL when the opportunity came."
"You root for guys like that," Foligno said of Greer, "guys who understand how hard and how privileged they are to be here. He's a guy that I don't think takes one day for granted."
It was a good night all told for the bottom six forwards, who produced a combined four goals and five assists — and that's not including a goal that was taken away from Foligno's linemate, rookie right wing Jakub Zboril.
"I thought those guys tilted the ice when they were out there," head coach Jim Montgomery said of his third and fourth lines.
Being placed on waivers last week hasn't changed Foligno's mindset; he said he's happy to be here, in Boston, contributing however possible.
"I have confidence in who I am as a player, and I understand the business side of it," he said. "I trust what I can do when healthy, and I'm excited about putting that out there. I'm only worried about trying to help this team — and I care deeply about this team."
Two games in and the Bruins have 11 goals by 10 different players already and a 2-0 record to boot. Should the bottom six keep producing offensively while the organization awaits the return of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk from injury, the win column should continue to grow.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN