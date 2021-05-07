Phil Stacey On Hockey: Former SJP star Blackwell reflects on breakthrough NHL season with Rangers 

When Colin Blackwell said he’s willing to do anything his team needs him to, he means that literally.
Take Wednesday night’s game at Madison Square Garden, where the former St. John’s Prep star and his New York Rangers hosted the Washington Capitals. One second after the puck dropped, Blackwell dropped the gloves with Washington’s Carl Hagelin while his linemates, Kevin Rooney and Phillip DiGiuseppe, did the same with the Capitals’ Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway. This came as a response to Washington thug Tom Wilson knocking arguably the Rangers’ top player, Artemi Panarin, out for the rest of the season by smashing his head to the ice two nights earlier.
Never mind that Blackwell has had a history of concussions, and that fighting certainly isn’t the reason that the 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward is in the NHL. He was aware that his club needed to step up and answer a challenge, and he took on the task willingly by adhering to the sport’s code.
Things were much tamer for Blackwell and the Rangers Thursday night at TD Garden, where they were playing the first of their final two games of the regular season after having been eliminated from postseason play earlier in the week. It was a lackluster performance from the Empire Staters, who were blanked by Boston rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman, 4-0.
Still, it’s been a breakthrough season for the 28-year-old Blackwell after having signed with the Rangers in the offseason. Beginning the year on the team’s taxi squad, the tenacious forechecker and opportunistic scorer has found himself playing on virtually every line and in every situation with New York, shattering his previous career highs for games played (45), goals (12), assists (10) and points (22).
“It’s been a good season for me, especially after having to dig myself out of starting on the taxi squad,” said the 28-year-old Blackwell, whose shooting percentage off 19 percent ranks 10th in the NHL and among his teammates trails only that of fellow North Shore native and Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (19.6 percent) of Boxford. “I’ve been able to show in all kinds of roles up and down the lineup power play, penalty kill, forechecking, scoring some goals ... whatever has been asked of me.
“I felt that signing here last summer (after having been in the Nashville Predators’ system previously) gave me the best chance to show what I can do at this level, and it’s really worked out. I feel like I’ve proven I belong at this level.”
The Rangers think highly of Blackwell, as evidenced by the organization putting hi up as its nominee for the 2021 Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy. The award, given out by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, honors the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey — all boxes that Blackwell easily checks off.
Blackwell had played parts of the previous two seasons with the Predators, putting up 3-7-10 totals in 33 games. In New York under head coach David Quinn, however, his game has blossomed and he has thrived professionally. His confidence has soared as he’s found his niche in the league.
He’s seen significant time on the Rangers’ second line with Paranin and Ryan Strome, scored three power play goals while playing on the bumper, and he’s added a pair of game-winners. He’s played center and both wings, showing his versatility for whenever Quinn needs to slot him against a certain team on a certain night.
He’s also spent a lot of time as a bottom six forward yet still experienced a modicum of success by filling the net with pucks and establishing himself as a relentless forechecker who isn’t afraid to take, or dish out, a hit in all three zones.
Blackwell has, in hockey parlance, “gotten more of a leash” this season and in showing what he can do, long ago gained the trust of his teammates and coaching staff.
Sure, there have been some ups and downs — playing 20 games in a 36-day stretch against the same seven East Division foes over and over again has a way of doing that — but for the most part, Blackwell has silenced many of the doubters who felt he couldn’t play at this level regularly or withstand the rigors of it.
“There are a lot of people in the hockey world I’m grateful to for helping me so much along the way, and there are others that I want to prove wrong every time I go to the rink,” he admitted. “All I needed was the ice time and opportunity to show what I could do, and here I’ve gotten those chances.”
The former Harvard skater isn’t satisfied, though, not by a longshot. While still sitting sixth on the Rangers in goals scored, he’s cognizant that he came into Boston having not ripped the twine in his last 14 games and wanted to rectify that before the season ends Saturday. He’s also come to realize that quality scoring chances are far and few between at this level; sometimes you might only get one per night. Either way, he said, you have to find a way to make the most of the chances you get.
“I got on a hot streak for a while earlier on (scoring 6 goals in 7 games between March 28 and April 9) where I buried a lot of chances that came my way,” he said. “But I still have a lot of work to do in the offseason to keep finding that consistency and finishing those chances I do get.
“I’m grateful for the chance I’ve been given here and that I’ve been able to earn the team’s trust with my play and decision making,” he added. “Now I want next ( September) to be the first time I make the NHL team out of training camp ... and stay there for good.”
