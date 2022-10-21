BOSTON — As entertaining as the Bruins had been offensively through their first four games this season — 21 goals is a bushelful — their defense hadn’t exactly kept up their end of the bargain.
They gave up a 3-0 lead on opening night in Washington, watching it shrink to 3-2 before pulling away for a 5-2 win. They held a pair of two-goal advantages in last Saturday’s home opener vs. Arizona (2-0, 3-1) before allowing the Yotes to tie it up; eventually, the hosts prevailed, 6-3. Two nights later they had a three-goal bulge over Florida with seven minutes remaining, but needed an empty netter to prevail, 5-3. and Tuesday night in Ottawa was a defensive dumpster fire, allowing seven goals in Boston’s first setback of 2022-03.
So the change of pace on the defensive end Thursday night at TD Garden against the not-so-mighty Ducks was a welcome sight.
Buoyed by the return of blue liner Matt Grzelcyk, who made his season debut following offseason shoulder surgery, the Black-and-Gold had their best game in their own end of the young season. beating Anaheim, 2-1, on Taylor Hall’s shootout goal.
Jumping right back into major minutes, Grzelcyk had 20:02 of ice time, was on both the power play and penalty killing units, and blocked four of his team’s 10 shots. Just as important, the Charlestown native looked comfortable on the ice with no labored movements.
Charlie McAvoy, of course, is the top dog in the Bruins’ litter of defensemen. As he continues to rehab from his own shoulder surgery (his was the left, Grzelcyk’s the right), the franchise defender is expected back sometime around Thanksgiving.
The 5-foot-9, 178-pound Grzelcyk is not McAvoy. He’s a solid, top-four defenseman who picks his spots offensively, moves the puck extremely well, will go down to eat pucks, and is a mobile skater. His return to the lineup Thursday was a definite plus for a unit that was shoddy two nights earlier.
Goalie Linus Ullmark faced just five shots in the first period; three of those came in the final 1:28 of the frame. They packed it in around Ullmark’s cage, forcing the Ducks to attempt many of their shots from long distance. When they did have open lanes, Ullmark (30 saves) made the stops — none bigger than when he gloved aside Ryan Strome’s breakaway bid with 1:26 left in overtime. (Earlier, he had denied Troy Terry with an off-wing one-timer during a 4-on-3 Anaheim OT power play).
Grzelcyk, who beat his estimated five-month recovery timetable by a few weeks, and Hampus Lindholm (engaged the entire night; his best game to date) assisted on Taylor Hall’s second period snapshot, which gave Boston an early 1-0 lead. Former Bruin Frank Vatrano tied it three-and-a-half minutes later after Mason McTavish got a step on Connor Clifton and fed him with a cross-seam pass.
Not everything was smooth (really, is it ever?). On a first period power play, Lindholm — playing for the first time against his former employer of nine NHL seasons — broke his stick attempting a slapshot at the right point; when he dropped the broken twig and skated furiously towards his bench for a new piece of lumber, he got tangled up with his blue line partner, Mike Reilly, near center ice, delaying the process.
But on the whole, it was a pretty solid night for Lindholm, Mike Reilly, Grzelcyk, Clifton, Derek Forbort and Jakub Zboril on the back end. The Bruins and new head coach Jim Montgomery would welcome plenty more of those.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins and pro hockey for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN