BOSTON — In George Bailey's bizarro world where he never existed, Nick the bartender-turned-bar owner mocks George's guardian angel, Clarence, by repeatedly hitting the lever to open his cash register and saying, 'Hey, get me! I'm givin' out wings!' when its bell dings.
Back here in reality, every time David Pastrnak scores another goal, it's as if the puck striking the twine behind another goalie makes that same cash register dinging sound.
You see, it truly is A Wonderful Life for the 26-year-old Pastrnak, whose stock keeps rising like Santa's sleigh leaving the North Pole on Christmas Eve.
The back boards at TD Garden gave Pastrnak a holiday gift Thursday night, when Nick Foligno's dump in ricocheted off of them at a weird angle. Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck went to play the disc but instead found himself badly out of position when it caromed back across his goal line out front, and Pastrnak drove the lane and buried it easily 12 minutes into the second period.
That goal helped spark the Bruins' comeback, resulting in a 3-2 victory. It not only put Boston the scoreboard after they gave up a pair in the opening stanza, but also was a milestone for Pastrnak: it gave him an even 100 points for the 2022 calendar year.
"I really don't pay any attention to that," Pastrnak said of reaching a rare point-producing landmark. "We obviously came back with a big turnaround win and have one more to go before going to the break, so that's our focus."
To give you some perspective, Pastrnak — with a team-leading 22 goals in 32 games this season — is just the third Bruin to post triple digit scoring in regular season games played from January through December in the last 30 years. Assist machine Adam Oates did so back in 1993 with 132 points (with a staggering 96 of those being helpers), and Brad Marchand put up 118 points (44 goals, 74 assists) over the course of 2019.
"That was a nice one for sure to get. You don't get many of those," said Pastrnak of the fortuitous bounce that came his way.
Pastrnak wasted little time adding to his mark; on his very next shift ripped a shot on net that Jake DeBrusk tipped past Hellebuyck to tie the game. His flashy goal scoring gets all the attention, but the right winger actually has one more assist (23) than goals thus far and, at his current pace, would finish with around 61. That would shatter his previous best in a season (47), set in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.
The price tag on signing the mercurial No. 88, a free agent-to-be at the conclusion of 2022-23, goes up every day. It seems accurate to say if the Bruins don't find it in their coffers to pony up $10.5 or $11 million per season for Pastrnak in the form of an 8-year (or more) contract, a bevy of the National Hockey League's other 31 clubs would gladly trample their grandmothers in order to get his signature on team stationery.
Don Sweeney, the Bruins' general manager, and J.P. Barry, Pastrnak's agent, continue to negotiate. It feels inevitable they'll come to some sort of agreement; the Bruins surely realize they can't allow a just-hitting-his-prime, wildly popular player who happens to be one of the best natural goal scorers in the league walk away for nothing. (Will we be able to say the same thing about the Red Sox when it comes to re-upping Rafael Devers? I wouldn't bet the farm on it.
Now in his ninth season in Boston, Pastrnak is at the top of his game for the league's very best team. He's still young and full of God-given skills, but now speaks with the maturity of one of the team's elder statesmen. He talks of keeping focus, team morale, and always finding ways to improve.
Pastrnak's best days —a 50-goal campaign, 100 or more points, a Stanley Cup — still lay ahead of him. Future milestones he achieves should be done still wearing a Black-and-Gold sweater.