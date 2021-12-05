BOSTON -- For the first time all season, the Boston Bruins came oh-so-close to winning a hockey game on a night when they probably had no right doing so.
They were without the services of their best defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, who missed Saturday's contest against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning at TD Garden after coming down with a non-COVID-19 related illness.
Nor did they have Brad Marchand, the star left wing who sat out his third game of the week while finishing a three-game suspension for a slew footing incident.
And when the locals fell behind by two goals early in the second period -- first giving up a shorthanded tally, then allowing a goal that deflected off Bruin Tomas Nosek and between goalie Jeremy Swayman's pads after hitting the post twice on that very same shift -- you just got the feeling it was going to be One Of Those Nights.
Until it wasn't.
Boston showed us some grit, tenacity, and gumption in clawing their way back. These intangibles had been missing at critical junctures over the first 20 games.
While these didn't ultimately result in two points -- the Bruins had to settle for one after Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos scored 91 seconds into overtime for a 3-2 victory -- they were a welcome sight for a team, at this point, that's trying to stay close to the playoff pack.
"Absolutely," said Bruins acting head coach Joe Sacco (still filling in for Bruce Cassidy, who remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol), when asked if he was pleased not with the final outcome, but effort his squad put forth.
"The guys played really, really well tonight, especially against that team. We played hard, we competed, we had everyone on board. We just didn't get the end result."
Against some opponents, those pleasantries might not be forthcoming. You fall behind, come back but ultimately lose to, say, an Ottawa, Buffalo or Columbus, and you're likely not getting attaboys from anyone behind the bench.
But the Lightning are a different beast. Not only have they raised the sport's most iconic trophy each of the last two seasons, but with their combination of speed, scoring, depth and elite goaltending have mostly had their way with the Bruins in the process.
That's why it was good to see some pushback. Good to see the Bruins putting the puck behind the Lightning defensemen and working the puck behind goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to both keep him guessing and give themselves opportunities with crisp passes out front.
It was rookie Jeremy Swayman stepping up with key stops to keep the game manageable. It was the McAvoy-less defensive corps, which on this night included AHL callup Jack Ahcan, who made smart decisions with the puck and turned in a commendable performance.
It was former Minnesota Wild teammates Erik Haula and Charlie Coyle, put together on the same line Saturday, getting the comeback started by connecting for a pretty goal. Haula got the puck in the slot and threw a backhand pass through the legs of Tampa Bay defenseman Jan Rutta over to Coyle at the far post, who easily sniped it home to give the Black-and-Gold some much needed energy.
It was fourth liner Curtis Lazar finally scoring his first goal of the season on his favorite play -- a backhand -- and later giving credit to Nosek, who didn't earn an assist but helped jump-start the sequence with a subtle but effective stick lift in the defensive zone.
It's about taking a day off and regrouping, building upon the good things they did and working on the parts of their game that need tweaking. It's about getting Marchand and (hopefully) McAvoy back before travelling to Western Canada for their longest trip of the season to date: a three-games-in-four-nights sojourn against the Canucks, Oilers and Flames, starting Wednesday.
"This can only help," said Coyle. "You learn how to work through some adversity whether it's guys out, coaches out, injuries, what have you. It's never going to be a perfect scenario or a perfect season; you have to work through these things. It's more responsibility and opportunity for other guys to step up and kind of pull the rope a little more."
