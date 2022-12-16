BOSTON — To say that the Bruins’ season to date would be special would be accurate ... in more ways than one.
Even a 3-2 shootout loss Thursday night to the Los Angeles Kings — a game in which Boston led, 2-0, with under 12 minutes left in regulation — can’t put a damper on what they’ve done thus far. Boston still leads the NHL in wins (23), points (48), win percentage (.828) and has gone 15-0-2 at TD Garden.
And you absolutely have to add to that all-things-nice list the play of the Bruins’ special teams.
The Black-and-Gold have been in lockdown mode all season when they’ve had a man in the penalty box, leading the NHL with an 85.7 percentage on the kill. In 122 times they’ve been shorthanded, they’ve managed to survive unscathed 96 times.
They killed off five of six opportunities Thursday night, but the one they did allow ultimately proved costly, as Adrian Kempe of the Kings knotted the game up with 2:10 left in regulation on a 5-on-3 situation.
On the whole, however, the unit has been stellar.
Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo, two defensemen who know how to position themselves in pass-clogging and shot-blocking modes, see north of three minutes a night on the PK; Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy are in the 2:45 a night range. Connor Clifton, with his head on a swivel, clear-the-zone-quickly-when-the-opportunity-presents-itself approach, has also been very efficient.
Charlie Coyle and Tomas Nosek have done yeoman’s work as the forwards who pressure the points; they’re usually first over the boards, along with Carlo and Forbort, when one of their teammates is sent to the sin bin.
Speedy winger Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha have also caused their share of turnovers while on the kill. This has allowed top line guys such as Brad Marchand and captain Patrice Bergeron to still take shifts down a man, but without as much wear and tear taken out of them. (Bergeron and Marchand broke out 2-on-1 late in a 4-minute double minor whistled against McAvoy in the first period Thursday; while Bergeron couldn’t quite stuff the puck under Kings goalie Pheonix Copley’s left pad, he did draw a penalty).
It’s not just a Garden thing, either; midway through December the Bruins have been a tick better killing penalties on the road (37-of-43) than on Causeway Street (59-of-69).
The Bruins have scored three shorties as well, with Forbort, Nosek and Coyle doing the honors.
Their power play, with David Pastrnak ripping one-timers from the off-wing circle after taking feathery passes from Marchand at the opposite dot, Bergeron at the bumper, or McAvoy from the point, has been nearly as effective.
Nine different players had connected either 5-on-4 or 5-on-3, with eight of Pastrnak’s 19 total tallies coming in that fashion. The mercurial winger has 19 power play points in just 28 games.
Marchand nabbed his sixth power play goal of the season Thursday, doing a slow curl in the right circle before snapping off a laser that beat Copley up top for a 2-0 lead. He has 15 power play points in 21 games played. Bergeron, DeBrusk and Taylor Hall have combined for another 11 PPGs, while David Krejci has assisted on seven of them.
Despite the loss to Los Angeles, the Bruins have now put 31 pucks behind opposing goalies in 110 man-up changes, a blistering 28.1 percent success rate. Only the Connor McDavid/Leon Draisaitl-led Oilers (31.5%) and the surprising Sabres (29.5%) have produced at a better rate over the season’s first two-and-a-half months.
Can the Bruins keep up this nonpareil level of excellence on special teams? At the rate they’re currently playing, there’s no reason to think that they won’t — which certainly bodes well in both the short and long term.
