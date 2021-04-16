BOSTON — You can be the biggest Tuukka Rask hater out there — and Lord knows, there are many folks vying for that title — but the fact remains that if the Boston Bruins are going to do anything remarkable in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, he’s going to have to be a big part of it.
It’s true, whether you want to acknowledge that or not.
Having missed the previous 11 games with an upper body injury, Rask earned the 300th win of his career Thursday night when the Bruins took down the New York Islanders, 4-1, at TD Garden. He did so in an almost quiet fashion, making 22 saves without being one of the biggest storylines on his milestone night.
The top headline was that the Bruins finally beat the Islanders for the first time in a half-dozen tries this season. Story 1A had to be Taylor Hall scoring his first goal in Black and Gold since being traded from Buffalo four nights earlier, a pretty net rush down the left side.
The fact that Rask didn’t do anything noteworthy (despite being named the game’s No. 2 star behind Brad Marchand) was a story in and of itself, however.
He was steady, moved well laterally and going up-and-down, and didn’t show any outward problems from the (back?) injury that forced him to miss 16 of Boston’s previous 17 contests. He was only beaten when the Bruins got caught running around their own end early in the second period, resulting in a Travis Zajac one-timer far post.
“I’m going to be sore for sure; that’s to be expected,” Rask said postgame. “But injury-wise there was no pain or anything like that. Mission accomplished.”
The winningest goalie in Bruins history said it took a lot of self-restraint while he rehabbed his injury, wanting to be back with his teammates and contributing towards their playoff push. But he was also cognizant that staying patient would eventually lead to his health returning.
While he couldn’t simulate game conditions in the 2-3 practices he had or the work he did with goalie coach Bob Essensa in the lead-up to Thursday night (”conditioning-wise and how I saw the puck was not ideal”), he got the job done that was asked of him.
Having already decided that Swayman would play the rematch Friday night in Boston, head coach Bruce Cassidy said making sure Rask got through the game healthy — he had been removed after one period when he initially tried to come back Feb. 25 against these same Islanders — was of paramount importance.
“We’re not over the hump yet; we’ll see what the residual effect is (Friday). Hopefully he wakes up with just the general soreness of not playing,” Cassidy surmised. “(But) he looked rock solid. Sharp in tracking pucks, playing the puck, just staying involved in the game. We didn’t give him a heavy workload, but he was there when we needed him.”
If we’re being honest, it was a night where Rask, for one of the few times in his Boston tenure, had to prove himself.
The 34-year-old free agent-to-be was certainly aware of the verbal bouquets being throw rookie Jeremy Swayman’s way over the last week-and-a-half, when the former University of Maine keeper won three of his first four NHL starts with Rask and backup Jaro Halak (COVID-19 protocol list) out of the lineup. Swayman looks every bit the part of a budding star between the pipes, playing with confidence and poise rarely seen in 22-year-old netminders. Rask himself said he was “super happy” for the job that both Swayman and fellow rookie Dan Vladar have done.
But the Boston brass is unlikely to hand their puckstopping postseason fate to a first-year pro going against East Division heavyweights such as Washington, Pittsburgh or the New York Islanders. As long as he’s healthy, that task will fall to Rask as it has for much of the last decade-plus.
“I’ve been fortunate to play one some really good teams here throughout my career, so that helps a lot,” Rask said when asked about his 300 career wins. “We’ve had some great defenses, and I’m happy to be a part of it and grateful to have played for so many years.
“It’s been an honor to play here my entire career.”
Whether or not he’ll remain a Bruins beyond this season is anyone’s guess. But for the hear and now, a healthy Tuukka Rask is once again the guy the Bruins will be riding on their playoff express.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
