Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow ending in the evening followed by clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.