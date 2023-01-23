BOSTON — Who remembers Dan Renouf playing for the Bruins this season?
Even diehards might have a difficult time recalling the one game that the 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman suited up in. It was mostly forgettable; filling in for an injured Brandon Carlo, Renouf had five shots on goal but was also a minus-3 in a 5-3 home victory over the Florida Panthers. The next day he was sent back to Providence and hasn’t been back since.
Which only goes to underscore what has been one of the biggest parts of this stunning season so far: the Bruins’ regulars have remained remarkably injury free and in the lineup for virtually every game.
Needing the Dan Renoufs, Chris Wagners and (since departed) Jack Studnickas of the world have been as rare as the Montreal Canadiens’ playoff chances. Eight different players have skated in all 46 games, and five others have been slotted into the lineup at least 40 times. That’s a remarkable 2/3rds of their ‘regular’ lineup (minus goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, who essentially split the job).
When the puck dropped Sunday night at TD Garden against San Jose, captain Patrice Bergeron was once again on the ice, as he has been for every game in 2022-23 since the season began back on October 12 in Washington. So was David Pastrnak. And Taylor Hall. And Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, Nick Foligno and Connor Clifton.
Together, that octet had produced 98 goals, 147 assists and a combined +139 ranking heading into the Sharks’ game.
Each has their own story to tell this season, too.
Bergeron, who wasn’t sure in the offseason if he’d return for his 19th NHL campaign, but has been his usual three-zone force and faceoff winning machine who achieved his 1,000th career point in November.
Pastrnak, the 26-year-old superstar right wing who is second in the league in goals (35) and will soon be putting pen to paper and collect a salary that will probably bring in eight figures per year.
Hall, both content and productive to be playing on the third line with Coyle, tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (5).
Zacha, a revelation since being traded here by New Jersey in exchange for Erik Haula (what a fleece job by GM Don Sweeney) last July, is on a pace to shatter his career high in points (36) and can play left wing or center. His recent 4-year extension was a no-brainer for Boston.
Lindholm, who quietly might be having the best season of any Boston defenseman — his long reach and ability to poke pucks away from forwards his such an underrated aspect of his game. He leads the team in both shifts and ice time per game and has been even better than advertised. Well worth the haul he was given up for last March.
Coyle, a perfect fit as the team’s first line pivot, has a lot of offensive skill but is even better using his 6-foot-3, 223-pound frame to wear down opponents and win 50/50 pucks.
Foligno, who might be sipping from the Fountain of Youth when he heads back to the bench after a shift; the 35-year-old winger has been revitalized this season and draws raves for his locker room and on-ice leadership.
And Clifton, who in a contract year has picked a pretty good time to be playing the best and most dependable hockey of his pro career. A right-shot defenseman who’ll bang bodies, drop the gloves when needed and join the rush as needed ... in other words, a great No. 5/6 blueliner.
Trent Frederic played in his 43rd game Sunday against San Jose. Fellow forward Tomas Nosek would’ve had he not suffered an upper body injury against the Rangers last Thursday; he’ll be evaluated again in four weeks. Defensemen Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk played in Game No. 42; center David Krejci in his 41st.
The odds would say this aversion-to-injury roll the team has been on won’t last, that there’s bound to be an ailment, concussion, laceration, break or something else that befalls a Bruin. Reinforcements at the trade deadline that are certainly coming will prepare for that.
It’s been a revelatory season for the Bruins so far, and limited time for their stars on the shelf is one of many reasons why.
