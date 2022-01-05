BOSTON -- They're benefitting from a good spell of adrenaline right now, which is never a bad thing.
When that well runs dry is anyone's guess, but for now the Boston Bruins will enjoy it for all that it's worth.
So should you.
Playing for the third time in four nights after a 15-day COVID-induced layoff, the Black-and-Gold pocketed another two points Tuesday night in a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. David Pastrnak's first goal since Nov. 30. a span of 10 games, was the winner; he swept out front of the New Jersey cage and put a shot on net, then roofed is own rebound over Mackenzie Blackwood with 5:49 to play.
That's three games and three victories for the Bruins since their unexpected time off. To say the early returns have been encouraging is akin to remarking that pizza tastes better than mayonnaise flavored ice cream.
An organization that was already sitting outside the playoff picture entering the New Year could've ill afforded to return from a two-week layoff rusty, slow to respond to the pace of play, and squander potential points.
Instead, Bruce Cassidy's club has done what they should do -- beat not-ready-for-prime-time teams like Buffalo, Detroit and New Jersey -- in a span of a little over 80 hours and now sit as the second wild card team in the East.
Seemingly refreshed in both body and mind, the Bruins look much different in the first week of 2022 than they did for much of the season's first three months, when they played a grand total of 16 games and were often sluggish and out of step.
Three times the Bruins took a one-goal lead Tuesday, and each time New Jersey responded. But staying resilient and getting a great forecheck from Pastrnak's line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula, they did it for a fourth and final time for the decisive third period marker.
Cassidy himself admitted, "Earlier this year, I'm not sure this is one we win."
But they did, for the third straight time, while splitting up their top line, with Pastrnak down to the second unit and Craig Smith bumped up to play with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in an effort to create more offensive balance. While it hasn't exactly been gangbusters -- Pastrnak has just the one point over the last three games while Smith has a goal and one helper during that time -- it hasn't hurt them, either.
Others have stepped up, particularly the secondary scorers. Like Curtis Lazar, who got the scoring started early Tuesday with an odd-angled shot from the lower right circle that caught Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood at an even odder angle, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. He then assisted on fellow fourth liner Trent Frederic's second period tally, which pinballed off the back wall behind Blackwood for Frederic to backhand in.
"We're reading off each other well," said Lazar. "Obviously our goals weren't the prettiest, but it's always nice to contribute on the scoreboard."
Like the rest of the NHL -- and the sports world, and the planet in general -- the Bruins continue to be affected by COVID-19 and/or the omicron variant, with Jake DeBrusk and three of the team's staffers being placed in the league's protocol Tuesday. DeBrusk joined fellow forward Karson Kuhlman there.
Up stepped rookie Oskar Steen, playing in place of DeBrusk against the Devils. He backhanded a puck out of the air at crossbar level past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood just 77 seconds into the second period for his first NHL goal, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead.
"He plays a courageous game," Cassidy said of the undersized Steen. "People are rooting for him."
Thursday's home game against a very talented Minnesota Wild team, which will be the team's 507th straight sellout, will mark their fourth game in six days and easily Boston's biggest test since they returned to action. That'll be followed by road dates at heavyweights Tampa Bay Saturday and Washington Monday.
By the time an exhaustive January concludes, they're scheduled to play 16 games -- 10 of those on Causeway Street.
Goaltender Tuukka Rask could be back in net with the squad full time by the end of the month, adding another intriguing element to what has already been a bizarre 2021-22 campaign.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's OK to bask in the victories for a bit as they happen, wishing for the adrenaline rush to remain in place for as long as possible.
"Every line is rolling and things are going good," said Pastrnak. "Hopefully we can keep it going."
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN