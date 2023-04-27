BOSTON — Technically, the Bruins lost Game 5 Wednesday night when villainous Matthew Tkachuk knocked home a fat rebound 6:05 into overtime.
But in reality, the reason they're headed back to Florida for Game 6 of their first round series Friday night is because of their porous play in the first period, giving a desperate Panthers team reason to believe they could stave off elimination ... which they did.
When asked if there had been 'lulls in concentration' after his team lost its second home playoff game in three attempts — and remember, this record breaking squad lost only four contests in regulation out of 41 — Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn't deny it.
"In Boston there has been, that's for sure," Montgomery said after this disappointing 4-3 OT loss. "For whatever reason, we didn't start on time. They were the better team in the first period.
"We tend to make big mistakes right now; I don't know why. The last two games at home we don't manage our ice or manage the puck; it's one of the two," Montgomery continued. "When you're chasing the game like we did all night ... 1-0, 1-1, 2-1, 2-2, 3-2, 3-3, then obviously you can't chase it any more ... you expend a lot of energy."
The Bruins should've had plenty of momentum Wednesday. They were coming off of an impressive showing over the weekend in Florida, sweeping a pair of games to take a 3-1 series lead. They hadn't allowed a first period goal through the first four clashes. And they saw captain Patrice Bergeron return to the lineup and make his 2023 debut, pumping up both his team and the sellout TD Garden crowd.
The Panthers were on the ropes; all Boston had to do was deliver the knockout punch.
Instead, it was the plucky Panthers who took advantage of two defensive miscues by the Bruins to score their first two goals (Anthony Duclair and Sam Bennett, respectively). The visitors then got a power play tally from Sam Reinhart after Jakub Lauko committed a hooking penalty. This ill-timed infraction occured six seconds after Bergeron redirected a Brad Marchand shot for a man-up lamplighter of his own (the 50th goal of Bergeron's playoff career).
When Linus Ullmark mishandled a puck off the back boards and Tkachuk swooped in, backhanding it by the fallen netminder for the game-winner, that was all she wrote.
"They played hard and they were in our face all night," Taylor Hall, who scored the game-tying goal in the third period, said of the Panthers. "Give them credit; they've beaten us twice out of three games on home ice and that hasn't been an easy team for teams to do this year."
Ironically, Boston could've avoided going to OT as Marchand had a breakaway bid in the waning seconds of regulation. But Sergei Bobrovsky (45 saves) flashed out his right pad to deny a wrister with 0.4 seconds to go.
"After the first, we controlled the game. That's how it goes sometimes," Marchand, who admitted he rushed his final-second shot, said of the end result. "It felt like we were controlling the play, but still behind in the play."
Boston rallied to tie it on three separate occasions behind power play goals by Marchand (2nd period), Bergeron (3rd period) and Hall's 5-on-5 goal with 10:44 left in regulation.
Asked if he thought his team was ready to put away the Panthers for good at this point, Montgomery said "I did. I thought our power play (chance with 3:35 to go) could've sealed the game there, but I don't even know if we got a good look on it, to be honest."
As it turns out, Florida still had another life remaining. Despite being outshot (47-26) by a wide margin and winning just 29-of-67 faceoffs, they remained steadfast and, when yet another Boston foible presented itself in the extra session, these 'Cats pounced.
"It's a lost opportunity, but there's still more to go," said Hall. "You've got to shake it off and not wallow in a wasted opportunity. There's two more games to close it out, and our focus is (winning Game 6 in) Florida. We've got to let this one go."
The Bruins do not want to return to TD Garden until the second round of the playoffs start. For that to happen, then need a fast start Friday night and to keep the proverbial pedal to the metal for 60 minutes to finally end the Panthers' season.