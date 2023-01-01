BOSTON — Nick Foligno divulged that it was impossible not to see the Green Monster out of the corner of his eye when he took to the ice at Fenway Park Sunday afternoon.
Charlie Coyle couldn’t recall the first of the many Red Sox games he’s attended in the old ballpark, but highlighted some of his favorite concerts he’s seen here: Foo Fighters, Luke Bryan, James Taylor with his mother.
Captain Patrice Bergeron did a belly flop at the end of an on-ice race with his oldest son, Zack. Jack DeBrusk said it was a testament to his team’s popularity that they were playing an outdoor game for the third time in 4-plus years. And head coach Jim Montgomery used the words “thankful, attitude and gratitude” while describing what it’s like to take part in what he termed the NHL’s regular season Super Bowl.
As both the Bruins and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins get ready to play in the NHL’s 2023 Winter Classic Monday afternoon at Fenway, both teams practiced in the 50-degree temperatures to get a feel for both the ice surface and surroundings.
“It’s one game, but it’s a special game. I’m excited,” said Bergeron, who along with fellow center David Krejci are the only Bruins left from the 2010 team that played the Flyers at Fenway 4,749 days ago, a 2-1 overtime win. “The league does a great job setting up this event, making sure it’s well taken care of.”
The Bruins, of course, have been tearing up the league in 2022-23, with a 28-4-4 record and 60 points. With both veterans, young stars and plenty of depth, one of the league’s most popular (and, considering this is their fifth outdoor game since 2010, certainly marketable) teams wants Monday afternoon’s contest to serve as a springboard for what they hope keeps them playing into mid-June, when the Stanley Cup is awarded.
There’s plenty of star power on the other bench, naturally, with three-time Stanley Cup winner Sidney Crosby leading the way. A linemate of both Bergeron and Brad Marchand for Team Canada when it won Olympic gold in 1014, the long-time Penguins captain is still more than point-per-game player at age 35 and one of the league’s all-time best players. Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter are also big parts of the fabric that have made the Penguins arguably the best NHL team of the 21st century.
Each club practiced at the almost 113-year old ballpark for about an hour Sunday afternoon before having respective family skates, with dozens of youngsters flying around the ice surface with their mothers and famous fathers in tow.
New Year’s Day was joyous for all, but Monday it’s back to business Monday.
“It was good to be able to practice out there and see how it’s like,” acknowledged Coyle, “and get all that gawking and awe factor out of the way, so come tomorrow we can zero in and focus on the task at hand.”
Despite the unseasonably warm temperatures, the players had no complains about the ice surface.
“It has a different sound of new skating than indoors, and I like that sound,” said David Pastrnak. “I think (Monday) will be even better. I like the ice.”
“I thought it was fast, clean, smooth,” added winger Jake DeBrusk. “The puck was a little bit bobbly, but nothing out of the ordinary I’d say.”
Montgomery, wearing the scalley cap he plans on donning behind the bench Monday, said Linus Ullmark will get the call in net, likely opposite Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry. He, too, had no issues with the surface.
“It was good today; it’s only going to get better,” said Montgomery, who grew up in Montreal skating outdoors at 42nd Park. “It’s going to be a good opportunity to put on a good performance and show off our league (Monday).”
DeBrusk admitted it feels ‘odd’ to think of himself as a veteran of these outdoor games, having played in Boston’s 2019 Winter Classic against the Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium, as well as in Lake Tahoe in February 2021 against the Flyers. Still, he noted, except for Bergeron and Krejci, none of the current Bruins have played at Fenway before.
With 14 goals in 35 games so far this season (good for third on the club), DeBrusk would obviously love to cross ‘ripping the strings in an outdoor game’ off of his personal bucket list. But until like four years ago in Indiana, he’s not going to make any public proclamations of how he’d recognize such an on-ice milestone ahead of time.
“I think said something about my celebration (if he had scored), and I didn’t even come close,” DeBrusk chuckled. “So I have not thought about this time around. (It’d be) spur of the moment. Got to get it through first.”