BOSTON — The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers took two different paths when it came to adding reinforcements prior to the NHL's trade deadline.
The Rangers made a splash by acquiring 31-year-old winger Vladimir Tarasenko, a six-time 30-goal scorer with potted 34 with the Blues a year ago. They then made an even bigger splash by reeling in arguably the greatest American forward of all time, Patrick Kane, in a deal with the Blackhawks. Both are top six guys who are expected to first and foremost contribute on the scoresheet, particularly on the man advantage.
The Bruins decided that sandpaper over skill was something they needed more of, trading for three character guys who don't mind mixing it up — including a veteran defenseman with a heavy shot who can gobble up minutes. In dealing for defenseman Dmitri Orlov and grinding forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals, plus prying Tyler Bertuzzi and his combination of scoring and grit away the Red Wings, Boston feels they've got the complete package to get the 16 wins needed to lift the Stanley Cup.
Which formula will ultimately fare best? That'll be determined in the late spring. But Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, it was the Boston blueprint that helped allow them to win their 10th straight game, 4-2 over the Blueshirts at TD Garden.
The Bruins are now 49-8-5 with a mind-numbing 103 points with 20 games still to go. Though qualifying for the postseason and winning the President's Trophy as the league's best regular season team have been a fait accompli for some time, they continue to accelerate down the tracks at a record breaking pace.
"They play on instinct," Rangers first line left wing Chris Kreider, who hails from Boxford and played two seasons of high school hockey at Masconomet Regional (earning Salem News Player of the Year honors as a sophomore) before transferring to Phillips Andover, said of the Bruins.
"Their five-man units move the puck well. They're comfortable with each other, know where to go, how to relieve pressure and go on the attack. They make the most of their chances. And they're very responsible defensively."
While the official start to the NHL's Second Season is still five-and-a-half weeks away, this one clearly had the feel of an April or May contest. There was lots of hitting, scrums along the wall, urgency to win 50/50 pucks, traffic in front of both goaltenders, and of course short tempers.
The Bruins, as they have been all season, were just a little bit better. Particularly against a Rangers squad that, because of cap complications caused by the Kane deal, had only 11 forwards and five defensemen at their disposal.
There was the newest Bruin, Bertuzzi, looking completely at home in his second game in Black-and-Gold, including a terrific behind the net feed to Charlie Coyle for the afternoon's first tally.
There was Tomas Nosek scoring a shorthanded goal early in the second period to make it 2-0, dangling his way around Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin and making it look easy in the process.
There was the touch pass from David Krejci to Charlie McAvoy, who in turn directed the puck over to an onrushing David Pastrnak for the one-timer that made it 4-1 with 3:20 to go. That tally, Pastrnak's 44th, officially turned the lights out on the Broadway boys.
"They've already punched their ticket to the dance; they've obviously got a very good team," noted the 31-year-old Kreider, who had two shots on net, three hits, and was his usual net front presence on the New York power play in 20-plus minutes of ice time. "The results speak for themselves."
Asked what the Rangers (35-19-9, currently third in the Metropolitan Division behind Carolina and New Jersey) club can do over the regular season's final 19 games, Kreider said it's relatively simple.
"Win games and get home ice for the (first round of the) playoffs," he said. "We want to shore up some of the stuff we haven't been doing good job of, too, like some stuff off the rush."