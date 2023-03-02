If and when Patrice Bergeron is handed the Stanley Cup by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman this June, he should consider a unique scenario.
Rather than hand the Cup off to the longest tenured Bruin after him, David Krejci, or Bergeron's forever linemate, Brad Marchand, the Bruins captain should perhaps pass it off to his general manager, Don Sweeney, instead.
That might be heresy, going against tradition, or just plain awkward. But given all that Sweeney has done to built Boston into a 2023 Cup champion, such a move would not be without its merits.
Thursday proved to be another master stroke for Sweeney in a season full of them. He went out and traded for Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi, a pass-first playmaker and agitator who can also score, draw penalties and play heavy minutes as needed. With recent injuries to wingers Taylor Hall (placed on long term injured reserve Thursday) and Nick Foligno (injured reserve), bringing a player of Bertuzzi's character into the mix was an easy choice for Sweeney, even if it did cost the organization yet another future first round pick (in 2024).
The other fastball Sweeney knocked out of the park was the long-anticipated re-signing of David Pastrnak, who put pen to paper on an eight-year, team-friendly $90 million deal. On track to pot 50-plus goals this season, Pastrnak could've hit the open market this summer and drawn offers of $12 million per or more. Instead, his love for the city of Boston and its hockey team — plus, you'd have to think, a pretty good idea of what Sweeney's plan for the future is — got him signed for less than market price.
These two moves came exactly one week after Sweeney swept in and grabbed defenseman Dmitri Orlov and rugged winger Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in a three-way deal with Minnesota, all while managing to limbo his way to remain under the league's salary cap.
The Harvard-educated former Bruins defenseman has taken a lot of heat over the years for poor drafting, and in some rightfully so. Detractors tend to gloss over picks he actually did make that have turned out fairly well: Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic, Jeremy Swayman and, perhaps in the not-so-distant future, guys such as John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, and Fabian Lysell.
So the Bruins don't have a first round pick of their own until 2025, and have just three selections in the first three rounds over the next three seasons. Who cares? This team is Mike McDermott at Teddy KGB's, with all their chips in the middle of the table and going for broke — now.
To put it another way: would you want to be a fan of the Boston Bruins, in the midst of a historic season and the Stanley Cup favorites, or a team like the Arizona Coyotes, who have 22 picks upcoming in the 2023, '24 and '25 NHL Drafts?
Sweeney made an unpopular decision to fire head coach Bruce Cassidy last summer; now, his choice to do so and bring in Jim Montgomery looks like he's a hockey's Mensa International. He got Bergeron to return soon thereafter on an ultra team-friendly deal; that domino led to David Krejci following suit after a one-year sabbatical back home. He addressed needs prior to Friday's trade deadline with the acquisitions of Orlov, Hathaway, and Bertuzzi.
Not only does Sweeney have Pastrnak wrapped up for the next eight seasons (with a no-trade clause over the first five), but his two franchise defensemen, McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, are in the locked up through 2030. He also signed Pavel Zacha and Carlo through 2027 and has center Charlie Coyle in the fold through 2026.
If Bergeron and/or Krejci win a Cup in three months and skate off into the sunset, the cupboard won't be completely bare down the middle: Zacha will slide over from left wing and Coyle will move up to the second line pivot. A Marchand-Zacha-Pastrnak first line next October is by no means out of the question.
In an absolutely star-packed Eastern Conference, there are no half-measures with the Boston Hockey Club this season. The Bruins are determined to be the last team standing, and Sweeney has done everything in his power to make that happen.
