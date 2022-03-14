BOSTON — We’re a week out from the NHL’s trade deadline. So where do the Boston Bruins stand?
Making the playoffs isn’t a question; that’s essentially been written in stone since Thanksgiving. Things have been going very well of late, too, with only one loss (9-1-1) in their last 11 games following their franchise record 18th straight victory over the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, Saturday night at TD Garden.
But teams with championship aspirations don’t stand pat when there’s a chance for improvement. The Bruins won’t, either.
Their needs are fairly evident: a left-shot defenseman, a second line center, some physicality, and depth, particularly on the back end.
Don Sweeney and the Bruins’ brain trust have to weigh a myriad of decisions before officially signing off on any potential deals. Are they looking to acquire players with term remaining on their current contracts, or are they willing to deal for potential unrestricted free agents? Can they find a fair return for Jake DeBrusk? Who are they willing to trade away in terms of current roster players, prospects and/or future draft picks? How much of captain Patrice Bergeron’s unknown future with the team beyond this season plays into any urgency to swing for the fences now?
Most importantly, how much are they willing to risk at a chance to win the Stanley Cup when heavyweights such as Florida, Tampa Bay and Carolina — one of whom they’ll almost assuredly face in the first round of the postseason — have much better odds of lifting the grail?
There should be no shortage of willing trade partners, with organizations like Anaheim, Ottawa, Arizona, Philadelphia, Chicago and expansion Seattle eager to jettison current players for future hope.
Dealing for a potential second line center has to be the right fit. If you’re talking Tomas Hertl of San Jose (and he’s willing to resign in Boston), then by all means yes. J.T. Miller of the Canucks could be another attractive option, with Chicago’s Dylan Strome a notch below that. I’d be far less bullish on Claude Giroux of the Flyers, who at 34 is clearly on the back nine and doesn’t have the same leg drive that once propelled his game.
Pugnacity is something the Bruins been in short supply of for some time now. You may recall how the Islanders rag-dolled them during last year’s playoffs, and other teams have taken their fair share of liberties against this year’s squad (including former Bruin Nick Ritchie against star defenseman Charlie McAvoy Saturday night).
If the Bruins can find a Barclay Goodrow-type winger — whose deal to Tampa Bay in 2020 helped the Bolts capture the last two Cups — as a third line left wing, I’d be all for it. Not that the current Boston trio has been playing poorly: Craig Smith had two more goals Saturday night, giving him seven in the last five games; center Charlie Coyle scored the game-winner and fits best on this unit; and left wing Trent Frederic is playing some of the best hockey of his career creatively, worrying less about dropping the gloves and more about his three-zone play.
Still, if they could deal for someone who’d move Frederic down to the fourth line, they should jump at it.
Those types aren’t easy to find, naturally. Columbus’ Max Domi can score and brings some nasty to the rink, but he’s on the smaller side (5-foot-9) and injury prone. Vancouver’s Conor Garland is also bereft of height (5-8) and would have to move from his natural right wing slot, but it’s doable. Anaheim’s 28-year-old Rickard Rakell would be a nice addition, but he’s more of a skills guy. A kid like Brandon Hagel of the Blackhawks could be intriguing.
Looking for a defenseman (or defensemen) gives the Bruins a wealth of options, depending on what they’re willing to pony up in return. Jacob Chychrun of the Coyotes seems to be everyone’s top choice, but he left Saturday’s game against Boston with a lower body injury and returned to the desert Sunday to be reevaluated. Anything that’ll keep him out of the lineup long term could see his trade stock plummet.
Nick Leddy of the Red Wings, Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson of the Ducks, heavyweight Jacob Middleton of the Sharks, Mark Giordano of the Kraken (38 years old? No thanks), and Ben Chariot of (gulp) Montreal are just some of the names that are likely to change addresses within the next week.
While unlikely, it wouldn’t take much prying for the Bruins to get 44-year-old Zdeno Chara back from the Islanders as a 6th/7th defenseman who, in limited (say, 10-11 minutes a night) could still provide a physical presence.
There are a horde of NHL deals to be made over the next 168 hours. Sweeney & Co. need to make sure they’re making the right ones for the Bruins to have any hope of a prolonged playoff run.
