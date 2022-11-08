BOSTON — How do you un-ring a bell? You can't.
That's a fact that the Bruins are going to have to live with for the foreseeable future.
The unfathomably shortsighted decision to sign Mitchell Miller to a pro contract last Friday, then take a winter-of-2015-snowfall's worth of bad press and scorn throughout the sport over the next two-plus days before finally cutting ties with the toxic 20-year-old defenseman, is not going to be chocked up to a 'whoops, our bad' decision anytime in the near future.
Citing that "new information" had to come to light, Bruins President Cam Neely — looking like he had aged years in just a few days — stepped in front of the media Monday morning at the team's practice facility to answer questions. He was asked not only what took so long to cut Miller — who repeatedly bullied, belittled and tormented a black classmate with developmental disabilities, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, over a long period of time starting at age 14 — but why on earth he and general manager Don Sweeney chose to sign him in the first place.
Come Monday night, things finally started to feel at least a tiny bit normal again.
The 17,565 who were on hand at TD Garden were treated not only to the debut of the white Reverse Retro Pooh Bear jerseys and a pregame memorial tribute to former Bruin great Peter McNab, but also to a satisfying 3-1 win over St. Louis, with third period goals by captain Patrice Bergeron and hardscrabble winger Trent Frederic being the difference. Boston was 2-for-2 on the power play and killed all three man down chances, and goalie Linus Ullmark (25 saves) was again on top of his game.
When the team improves to 7-0-0 on home ice and an NHL-best 11-2 on the season, fans focus on what's happening on the ice, not off of it.
But certainly, they're not going to forget the catastrophic weekend that was, either.
Miller's story has been told ad nauseum since the shocking news that the Bruins were willing to give what they believed this "one-time offender", one who showed decent skills as a 20-year old offensive defenseman in the United States Hockey League, deserved a second chance to turn his life around.
Ninety-nine percent of the hockey world, especially Bruins fans, disagreed. Vehemently.
Even in Boston's sports crazed region, Bruins fans set themselves apart. They're loyal — I'd argue the most loyal of all the local fanbases — but they're also highly critical of the team and its organization when the situation merits.
Bruins fans are not blinded by their loyalty where nothing the club does is ever wrong, like Green Teamers tend to view their world. They aren't relative newcomers to their fandom, such as those who never cared about the Patriots pre-2001 are, nor are they bandwagon jumpers when the Red Sox aren't near the top of the standings.
Being a Black-and-Gold diehard is like a marriage contract; you're there through thick and thin, in sickness and in health, for better or worse. But you don't always have to agree with, or even like, their choices and decisions.
So when the Black-and-Gold denizens almost universally panned the Mitchell signing (not to mention locker room leaders such as Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno), that was telling. That they also took umbrage with two of their favorite punching bags, Sweeney and Neely, for signing him without doing their due diligence in the vetting process only raised the catcalls for one, or both, to be relieved of their duties.
Go back a generation, and could you ever imagined that Sweeney — the Harvard educated, dependable defense partner of legendary Ray Bourque for many years — would now be so reviled by the fan base? Or that Neely, one of the most popular Bruins of all time — scoring pop with his wrists and physical pop with his fists made him a favorite across all demographics — and the man who helped bring Boston its first Stanley Cup in 39 years back in 2011, would now be seen by some fans as incompetent?
Neely said Monday he'll speak with, and apologize to, Meyer-Crothers and his family (who seem to be willing to do so with him, but not Sweeney after the latter's comments on Friday following Miller's signing). It's a start. Neely might also have some previously unplanned housecleaning to do this week in determining how a mistake of this magnitude was allowed to blacken the organization's eye.
It'll go down as sad, needless chapter in Bruins history. The team's hot start and continued victories will help to take away some of the sting, but the vestiges of this colossal miscalculation will be felt for a long while.