BOSTON -- Keeping it simple apparently pertains not only to the way Linus Ullmark tends goal for the Bruins, but also how he views his performance after the fact.
"Today was a good day. I thought we played a real solid 65 minutes hockey and then the shootout, and it came out well for us," he said.
"It was a good Saturday in Boston."
After two losses in the previous three nights against unbeaten Florida and Carolina, it certainly was. On Halloween Eve at TD Garden, they rallied from a one-goal deficit in the third period to take down the Panthers, 3-2, in a shootout.
Ullmark was unspectacular yet steady, finishing with 33 saves and turning aside shootout bids from Florida snipers Jonathan Huberdeau (left pad), captain Aleksander Barkov (blocker) and Owen Tippett (closing his 5-hole). Teammate Charlie Coyle beat Spencer Knight at the other end of the ice, giving the Bruins a much-needed win and giving the Sunshine State boys (8-0-1) their first blemish of the young season.
"He looked sharp in net," head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Ullmark, whom Boston signed rescued from NHL purgatory in Buffalo by signing him as a free agent over the summer. "He was engaged in the game, battling in the crease to find pucks. Each game it seems like there's less scramble (from him) around the front of the net or having to scramble to recover, which tells me he's getting his movements down a little cleaner."
As time ticked down in regulation Saturday, the situation didn't look promising for the hosts. Their offense had manufactured just two goals over the 8 1/2 periods, and while the Panthers had gone to overtime Friday night in Detroit, they appeared to be fresher as the game wore on. That included Barkov's go-ahead power play goal a little with a little over 12 minutes to go.
But Ullmark stayed resilient, Boston got a man-up marker of its own from defenseman Charlie McAvoy cutting backdoor through the slot ("possession over position" is how he described it postgame), and held the Panthers without a shot in the 5-minute OT before winning it in the shootout.
The victory was important for several reasons: a.) already nine points behind Florida in the Atlantic Division standings (17 to 9) less than a month into the season, the Bruins couldn't afford a more precipitous drop; b.) the way they rebounded in the third period to claim the two points, and c.) they followed the words of Cassidy in that "if you want to be considered a good team, you have to beat the good teams."
In doing so, Ullmark improved to 3-1 while lowering his goals against average (2.23) and raising his save percentage (.927). These are all welcome developments for a long (6-foot-4, 208 lbs.) goaltender who seemed uncomfortable during most of the preseason.
He played his angles and covered up rebounds much better Saturday night than he did three nights prior on the road against the Panthers, when he gave up three goals on 29 shots.
"It is what it is. I try my best every day," said Ullmark. "Today was certainly one of the better days since I came here. Plus, I have a lot of faith in my boys out front. They do a tremendous job of helping me out. I love the group; (they) make it a lot easier, a lot more fun going to the rink every day to battle, compete and just have fun."
Rookie Jeremy Swayman is expected to be the No. 1 guy in net in the present and immediate future. There's no telling what Tuukka Rask's status is and if he'll be back with the team in the New Year.
Ullmark can't worry about any of that. He just knows when his number is called he'll be ready -- and if the result is anything like the performance he turned in Saturday night, his bosses will be turning to him with increased frequency.
