BOSTON — Even the most well-mannered among us occasionally gets a case of the hiccups.
That's as good an explanation as any to describe what befell the Boston Bruins for a five minute stretch of the second period Monday night at TD Garden, where a seemingly comfortable 4-goal lead over Atlantic Division rival Florida was chopped down into a suddenly tenuous one-goal advantage.
But just as someone in polite society would excuse themselves and take care of inconvenience brought on by hiccups, the Bruins did the hockey equivalent by simply pushing through and, eventually, making that blip simply go away.
The eventual 7-3 win saw the Bruins become the first team this NHL season to hit 25 wins, improve their league best points total to 52, and stay unbeaten on home ice (17-0-2) — all taking place five days before Christmas has come.
"You just forget about it; have that short term memory," said defenseman Connor Clifton, who scored the first of his team's seven goals.
"I thought we had a great first period, but then they brought it to us for that (5-) minute stretch. But I thought the rest of the game was all us."
The final game sheet had Boston's stamp all over it, as has been the case in most of the 31 games they've played thus far. Captain Patrice Bergeron had a pair of goals to go with two assists and won 65 percent of his faceoffs; linemate Brad Marchand added three helpers; the club's three C's — Clifton, fellow defenseman Brandon Carlo, and Charlie Coyle — all had first period tallies; Taylor Hall and Hampus Lindholm each handed out two assists and were plus-3; goalie Linus Ullmark made 36 saves. On and on the positives went.
But there was that stretch early in the middle stanza, following David Pastrnak's power play goal that made it 4-0, where some poor D-zone coverage and inability to clear Panther players out front allowed the Sunshine Staters to climb back into it.
This is where head coach Jim Montgomery had a decision to make: should he call a time out in an effort to break Florida's momentum and calm his players, or rather let them police themselves and figure it out?
Wisely, he chose the latter option.
"We got a little loose in our game. We were playing for offense instead of playing on the right side of pucks," Montgomery said. "I think if we had a younger team, I probably would've called time out. But with the leadership we have here saying the right things on the bench, it's not like I can call time out and say anything better. Lucky to have the leaders we have here."
There wasn't a sense of panic on the bench, he noted, not any heightened sense of urgency on the ice. A veteran, resilient team found a way to pull themselves up and out of the mess they had a hand in creating, and their depth and talent eventually wore the Panthers down.
"I think everyone in our room realizes we're probably not great (playing all) 200 feet for 60 minutes right now," said Montgomery, "but it seems like we go on spurts and we pull away. It's not ideal, but you have to be somewhat realistic (that) you're going to go through moments like this. We can learn as we win; it's better than learning as you lose.
"But the losses will come."
Clifton, who stated publicly that he very much does not like the 'Cliffy Hockey' moniker that was bestowed upon him a few years back (Montgomery isn't a fan of it, either), said having both Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman tending the nets makes a big difference when the play in front of them turns sloppy, as was the case during that second period stretch.
"It's a real luxury having the two goalies behind us," Clifton said. "A lot of times there are breakdowns and they bail the other five guys on the ice out. It's been happening all year ... maybe too much for Monty's liking."
The Bruins had a game in Ottawa back in October in which they fell behind by three early, came back to tie it, fell behind by three again, and got it to within one again before eventually losing, 7-5. It's hard, said Montgomery, to expand the kind of energy needed to come back like that multiple times in one contest.
That worked in Boston's favor Monday night. And Montgomery, being cognizant of what he can and can't control as a coach while also reading the mood of his experienced squad, again pushed the right buttons — therefore leading to another two points.