BOSTON — Like choosing the best grain of sand on a pristine pink beach in Bermuda or naming your favorite jam sequence from a live Goose show, picking just one recipient for this year’s NESN 7th Player Award could’ve very easily become an exercise in futility.
The 99th season of Boston Bruins hockey has been like no other in its history, with many of their skaters and both goaltenders having had career seasons. As the guidelines for the Seventh Player Award state, the honor is bestowed upon the player through an online vote by the fans who “ performed beyond expectations” — which certainly didn’t make this season’s decision any easier.
So to see the 2023 award given to Pavel Zacha Tuesday night prior to the Bruins’ regular season home finale against the Washington Capitals seemed totally fitting of the team’s dynamic.
There wasn’t an overflowing amount of buzz when the Bruins traded for Haula last July in a 1-for-1 swap with the Devils for Erik Haula. The 2015 first round pick (6th overall) was seen as a bit of an underachiever in six full seasons in New Jersey, never eclipsing 17 goals or 36 points in any one year.
But Don Sweeney obviously saw untapped potential in the 25-year-old who could play either center or left wing and had yet to reach his full potential. Now that trade seems like a bit of modern day thievery — not on par with stealing Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge, and Fred Stanfield from the Blackhawks in 1967 — but not too far down Boston’s list of all-time larcenies.
Known by his teammates as the ‘Third Dave’ playing on the second line along fellow Czechs David Krejci and 60-goal man David Pastrnak, Zacha has blossomed into the valuable top six forward Sweeney believed he could be.
Far from being the team’s flashiest, fastest, or most skilled player, Zacha is certainly one of its most reliable. He’s one of three Bruins to have played in all 81 games thus far. Prior to Tuesday’s tilt against Washington, he had set career highs in goals (21), assists (36), points (57) and plus/minus rating (+28). His 48 even strength points are second best on the club, and he trails only Pastrnak (109 points) and Brad Marchand (63) in team scoring, tied with captain Patrice Bergeron.
Zacha averaged .464 points per game during his time in New Jersey. Surrounded by better players and with a new lease on his NHL life, his per-game scoring average has shot up to .713 in Boston.
He has been the perfect compliment on the left side to Krejci and Pastrnak, showing strong net drive, a commitment to defense, and fully buying into head coach Jim Montgomery’s dictums.
With the $5,000 he received for winning the 7th Player Award, Zacha will donate it to The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England. Clearly, his contributions go far beyond what he does on the ice.
Since it was first awarded in 1969, the 7th Player Award winners have run the gamut from all-time legends (Ray Bourque, Cam Neely) to beloved Bruins (Terry O’Reilly, Stan Jonathan, Tim Thomas, Milan Lucic) to falling off a cliff shortly thereafter (Blaine Lacher).
Zacha doesn’t fit any of those categories, and that’s not a bad thing. On the best regular season team in Bruins history — and, perhaps, its seventh Stanley Cup champion — being a valued piece of a once-in-a-lifetime puzzle will suffice just nicely.
