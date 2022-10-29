GLOUCESTER — When there are dozens of runners on a cross country course drafting off each other and jockeying for positioning, the most important battle isn't always the one for first place.
The gold medal winners were never much in doubt Saturday at the Northeastern Conference cross country championship meet at Stage Fort Park. Yet every single place in the top 20 or so made a difference in the final standings of both the boys and girls competitions.
In one of the closest NEC meets in any season of track in recent memory, Peabody swept the boys and girls team titles by the thinnest of margins at a combined three points. The Tanner boys totaled up 46 team points to shade dual meet league champion Marblehead's 48 points while the girls had 53 to slight dual meet champion Beverly's 54 by a mere one.
The Tanners also took both individual championships with seniors Sarah DiVasta (18:43) and Logan Tracia (15:52) each repeating as NEC champions.
"It was very very close. You have to give so much credit to Beverly. It takes a lot to try and break up their pack," said DiVasta. "It's something we worked hard for all season and it came down to the grit of it."
DiVasta and Marblehead freshman Marrietta O'Connell, the runner-up in 18:59, handled the oceanside 2.95 mile course on their own, outdistancing the main pack for most of the race.
"It was a little scary," O'Connell said of her first league championship race, one in which she equated herself incredibly well. "I just wanted to go out fast and keep up with Sarah."
Behind that pack, Danvers' tremendous one-two punch of Shea Nemeskal and Emma Eagan worked together as they have all season. Nemeskal was third in 19:11 and Eagan fourth in 19:44 to help the Falcon girls finish fourth as a team.
"We came in prepared for that gap (to DiVasta and O'Connell) to grow, but at the same time we were aiming to keep it as small as possible," Eagan explained. "Our times were improved from last year and that's always a good thing."
Both Falcons were named to the NEC All-Conference team, which includes each of the top eight finishers in the championship race. The top 16 all receiver medals with those placed 9-16 considered all-stars.
"We wanted to race as hard as we possibly could," Nemeskal said. "We were trying tight and push each other."
Beverly's Allison Prasse was fifth in 20:27 and teammates Mary Hauck was sixth in 20:35. Tara MacNeil came in eighth at 21:06 to give Beverly three of the top ten, showing off the depth that saw them go unbeaten in the regular season for the 10th straight year. Emma Judge was also an all-star in 14th.
"It was a really good race," said Prasse. "I give a lot of credit to my teammates because we create a good pack."
Peabody got tremendous performances from its depth pieces. Though DiVasta was the only one in the top ten, all five scorers finished in the top 16: Ava Buckley 11th (21:24), Sofia Schirripa 12th (21:33), Cailyn Buckley 13th (21:35) and Leah Buckley (16th, 21:49). That was enough to shade Beverly for the team title ... if any one them had slid by a single place, the Panthers would've tied or won the meet.
"All those little races within the race for the various places were really important today," said Danvers head coach Jeff Bartlett. "It was a great meet."
Masconomet's Sarah Bernier earned All-Conference by finishing seventh (21:03) and helped the Chieftains come in third as a team along with tenth place runner Elizabeth Green (21:19). Swampscott's Collette Heil was ninth (21:11) and Theia Giantis was 16th. Salem's top finisher was Whitney New in 21st at 22:35.
"Once we got moving and got in the flow of things it was a pretty good race. We really pushed each other," said DiVasta, who beat her championship time from her junior year by 47 seconds. "I have to give a lot of credit to Marri. She ran a great race."
It was around 38 degrees with some frost on the grass when the teams arrived around 8 a.m. to warm up Saturday morning. By the time the awards were given out at the gazebo just before noon, it was 55 and sunny. Danvers' Sean Moore, the fifth place runner in the boys race, said it took about a half-mile to get warm and loose before the runners truly felt comfortable letting it fly on the course.
The boys race played out that way. Marblehead's Harrison Kee flew out of the gates and led the pack by a healthy margin up the first hill. Coming back for the next loop, Tracia had taken control but the rest of the Magicians — Ryan Thomson and Isaac Gross — were right there with him.
"I wasn't too concerned about going it alone," Tracia said. "It was mostly go with the flow and see what happens. I wanted to utilize the turns, throw in some surges on those turns, and go from there."
Those surges helped Tracia cruise to the finish line in 15:52. Kee was second in 16:09 with Thomson third in 16:15 and Gross fourth in 16:18. One of the Magicians' top runners was out injured and David DiCostanzo was 16th.
"It was a fun race. Most of the times we're not running for times, we're running for placement," Kee said.
All five of Peabody's placers were in the top 17 with three in the top ten to shade the Magicians. Ryan Faletra was All-Conference in sixth (16:24) while Josh Trelegan (9th, 16:44) and Dylan Faletra (13th, 17:04) were all-stars. Declan Smith's 17th place effort sealed the title.
"We were focused as a group and we had a little luck, on both the boys and girls sides. You need some luck in these types of meets," Peabody head coach Fernando Braz said. The longtime Tanner boss acknowledged that having top tier runners like DiVasta and Tracia to help pull along young runners and having an incredible assistant in Peter Ciraface are crucial for success.
"Peter's part coach, part nutritionist, part psychologist. The kids respect him so much," said Braz. "Sarah and Logan have been great for us setting the tone in practices. They know when its time to hit peak season and how to get there."
Danvers was third in the boys standings led by Moore, plus All-Conference Will Conklin (7th, 16:33) and all-stars Jon Rooney (10th, 16:46) and Charlie Garlin (12th, 17:02).
Beverly's young team finished fourth led by Jason Provost (11th, 16:50) and Calvin Barrett (15th, 17:08). Masconomet's top finisher was Drew Bartram in 14th (17:06) while Swampscott's first across the line was Hunter Hersey (19:14).