PICKED OUT FOR PEABODY: 20 years ago this week, Lamonica's electric return toppled a giant

About an hour after Ray Lamonica made one of the most iconic plays in Peabody High's storied football history, his head coach Ed Nizwantowski opined that there wasn't a superlative in the English language worthy of describing the run.
Now 20 years later, football fans in Tanner Town are still trying to come up with one.
It was two decades ago this week that Lamonica took an interception from the shadow of his own goal line all the way to the opposite end zone, sending Peabody to a stunning 6-0 win over the defending Division 1 Super Bowl champions from Everett on September 23, 2000.
Officially marked as a 97-yard return, the play came with 5:09 left in a scoreless contest and probably covered closer to 200 yards when you factor in the way he criss-crossed from sideline to sideline.
"I remember a wall of blue shirts," said Lamonica, a member of the latest PHS Athletic Hall of Fame class. "I looked up and I saw nothing but blue, a lot of good blocks set up on that left side. That's what allowed me to get into the open field."
Runback for the ages
The visiting Crimson Tide were threatening, perched at Peabody's 27-yard line when they dialed up a halfback option pass. Their massive tight end broke for the corner of the end zone and Lamonica, playing strong safety, followed him. Free safety Caleb Pelger bracketed behind for what was effectively double coverage.
Lamonica made the grab over his shoulder, Willie Mays style, at his own 3-yard line, with momentum taking him two steps back. He pivoted just inside the goal line before turning up the left sideline.
"The back was rolling to his right, and I remember rushing him and almost getting a sack," recalled Tim Sullivan, a two-way lineman for Peabody. "Ray made that pick and we all kind of turned on a dime and were running back, trying to make blocks for him."
Sullivan made the loudest of those blocks, peeling back to tattoo an Everett defender around the 30-yard line. That, and a nice block from cornerback Dave Armstrong, opened a seam that Lamonica followed towards midfield.
Just inside the 50, Lamonica was 1-on-1 with the Tide's center and ace linebacker. He pulled a left-to-right head fake and juke straight out of the Madden video game to beat that would-be tackler.
The rest was history.
"I'd be lying if I said I saw Sully's block in real time. I definitely remember we were all pretty excited when we saw it on film," Lamonica said. "The play itself was a lot of instinct. The juke at midfield I remember very clearly and then just looking up and seeing the fans going crazy. It was a surreal feeling."
No one could catch Lamonica over the last 50 yards. He made his way up the right sideline looking like Air Force One as he picked up fighter jet escorts in the way of teammates Charlie Siopis and Grant Miller. They landed in the end zone untouched for one of the most memorable touchdowns ever scored in Peabody.
"It was the greatest play I've ever seen live," said Joe Fermano, Lamonica's co-captain on the '00 Tanners. "For Ray to juke out as many guys as he did and get all the way to the end zone? Amazing."
Last Dance
Electrifying as it was, Lamonica's pick-six is still talked about 20 years later for the magnitude of the game in which it happened.
That Week 3 in 2000, Everett and Peabody was the biggest game in Massachusetts. An overflow crowd flocked to Coley Lee Field to watch bona fide Division 1 Super Bowl contenders and to see if the Crimson Tide would have revenge on the Tanners, who defeated their nationally ranked Greater Boston League foes the year before.
For most of the 2000 game, Everett was the bully. Going well over 275 pounds on average across the offensive line, they controlled every facet of besides the scoreboard. The total yardage favored the visitors 203-56; so did the offensive snaps (52-32) and first downs (12-4). Peabody averaged only 1.75 yards per play and never drove inside the Tide's 40-yard line.
"They were huge and were moving our line backwards. It was almost impossible to move the ball," said Lamonica, who played college ball at Colgate and led the Raiders in rushing in 2002.
The Tanner defense, which gave up only eight points a game that season, held strong. The bend-but-don't break scheme designed by Nizwantowski and assistant Dave Dempsey kept the Crimson Tide out of the end zone, aided by four turnovers in the form of the famous interception and fumble recoveries by Gary Palmieri (twice, with one at the PHS 14-yard line) and Jimmy Zamakis.
"We always came up with that timely play, the big play when we needed it," said Lamonica, highlighting a Herculean linebacking effort by Siopis that kept Everett from getting its vaunted double-wing rushing attack in rhythm.
"Charlie was flying all over the field. He'd be jumping over the offensive line to get into the backfield and make tackles. He had such a nose for the ball and he definitely never cared about sacrificing his body on every play."
Then there was Fermano, the nose guard who suffered a torn ACL in the '99 Tide/Tanner clash. He aggravated his bad knee in the opening quarter and gutted it out on both sides of the ball.
"Joe's screaming in pain in the huddle after almost every snap, and he won't come off the field," recalled Lamonica. "That's the kind of stuff you never forget."
Harry Lampes was the other linebacker, and corners Armstrong and Ryan Mulvey made key tackles. The D-line/outside backer rotation of Sullivan, Miller, Tim Gonsalves, Derek Davidson, Mark Weinberg, Palmieri and Zamakis made sure the Tide had to grind out play after play.
The thinking was the more snaps for Everett, the more chances they might make a mistake. It paid off since Everett was doomed by the four turnovers and eight penalties. The worst of those was a holding call that erased a 20-yard TD run immediately before the ill-fated option pass and Lamonica's heroics.
It wasn't the only killer penalty of the day: Lamonica had a 60-yard run deep into Tide territory called back, too.
"That was me and it comes up almost every time we get together," Mike Osborne, a senior offensive lineman in 2000, said.
Pelger, who will join Lamonica in the next Peabody Hall of Fame class, was an unsung hero. He averaged 42.3 yards on three punts, flipping field position to make Everett drive the length of the field.
"It was just a hard fought game," said Fermano, who remains in the top 10 in career sacks at Merrimack College. "The rivalry was at its peak. We didn't have the biggest team, but we were fast and tough."
Those Tanners started the year 8-0, the third-best by any Peabody squad in the Super Bowl era. An upset loss to Waltham in a November mud bowl made them Greater Boston League tri-champions and kept them out of the playoffs.
At 9-1, it's still the last Tanner football team to beat Everett, win a league title or be ranked No. 1 in the state at any point in a season.
How monumental was beating Everett? It would be 15 years before the Tide lost another league road game. That 6-0 Peabody win was the only time Everett was shut out over a 170-game stretch spanning 1993-2008.
"It was a special team," said Lamonica, whose Tanners went 24-5-1 in his three varsity seasons and 19-1 in games he started at quarterback. "It wasn't just three or four years; it went back to when we were nine years old going to Pop Warner Nationals in California. That was our last hurrah."
"It's crazy that its been 20 years," Fermano added. "It doesn't feel that way."
BOX SCORE
Peabody 6, Everett 0
Sept. 23, 2000
at Lee Field, Peabody
Everett 0 0 0 0 0
Peabody 0 0 0 6 6
P - Ray Lamonica 97 interception return (kick failed)
Team stats Everett Peabody
First downs 12 4
Total offense 52-203 32-56
Rushes-yards 49-190 28-47
Interceptions 2 1
Fumbles-lost 5-3 2-0
Punts-Avg. 1-26 3-42.6
Penalties-yards 8-60 4-22
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Everett: Al Sabella, 18-77-0; Sokley Saing, 6-44-0; Gennaro Leo, 14-33-0; Long Lam, 7-23-0; Brian Hopkins, 3-13-0.
Peabody: Grant Miller, 11-30-0; Mark Weinberg, 8-12-0; Ray Lamonica, 8-5-0; Caleb Pelger, 1-0-0.
Passing
Everett: Leo, 2-2-13-0-0; Sabella 0-1-0-0-1.
Peabody: Lamonica, 1-2-9-0-1; Pelger, 0-1-0-0-1.
Receiving
Everett: Lam, 1-11-0; Sabella, 1-2-0.
Peabody: Miller, 1-9-0.