DANVERS — A North Shore Pickleball Social, with proceeds going towards benefiting the Peter Frates Family Foundation for ALS, will be held Saturday at the St. John’s Prep tennis courts.
The event is open to all skill levels, including beginners, and will be a friendly, social event. It begins with registration and a clinic from 9-10 a.m., followed by round robin play starting at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, and an opt-in single elimination bracket tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
Players can sign up with a partner or be matched up with one of similar skill ability. They can also select their appropriate skill rating during registration. Those with partners should contact Andrew Frates at frates@gmail.com after both participants submit registration. There will be Franklin Pickleball raffle, as well as PF3 gear for sale. Please note that this is not a sanctioned event or one that has prize money for champions, but it will have food and music throughout the day.
The Peter Frates Family Foundation has already given out over $100,000 this year to ALS families to help pay for in-home help in battling the dreaded disease.
To register, please go to www.petefrates.com and sign up under the North Shore Pickleball Social.