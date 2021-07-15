Salem's Marisa Cole partnered with the assistant regional director of USA pickleball, Sue Carnevale, to create a tournament to raise money for children who needed coats for the winter months. They wound up raising enough money to purchase 98 coats in 2018, the tournament's debut run, and 115 more coats in 2019 from LL Bean and Lands' End.
With their alliance with Spur of Marblehead and their contacts for social workers, the coats were then distributed to neighborhoods in Lynn, Swampscott, Marblehead, Salem and Beverly. The Plummer Home in Salem was also selected as a group distribution center for young men.
Due to the pandemic, the tournament was not held in 2020. But Cole and Carnevale have spearheaded the initiative again in 2021 and are hoping to surpass the funds raised in years past through entrance fees to the tournament as well as sponsorships.
