PIGSKIN PREDICTIONS: Part 2 of our look at what we see happening on local gridirons this season

We peered into our crystal ball yesterday and gave you our answers to six of North Shore football's biggest questions as we begin the first-ever 'Fall 2' season this weekend. Today, we bring you six more to further whet your gridiron appetite. So strap on your helmet and get ready:
1. Name three defensive standouts who could be among the area leaders in tackles this fall.
PHIL STACEY
1. Cam O'Brien, Swampscott. I loved the tenaciousness and get-a-hat-on-the-ball-at-all-costs approach he displayed for last year's Super Bowl team as a sophomore, and I don't expect his mindset to change when it comes to bringing down opposing ballcarriers or quarterbacks.
2. Dylan Wodarski, St. John's Prep. Could be the latest in a long line of stellar 'backers to come out of Spring Street. Junior packs a powerful punch in his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame and takes on all comers with abandon. Hits square and with a purpose, bringing down most of those unfortunate to get in his way.
3. Cam Janock, Marblehead. I don't see the Magicians' middle linebacker and senior captain leaving the field much, if at all, which gives him a leg up here. So does the fact that he's equally adept and breaking into the backfield to stop opponents or dropping back into pass coverage and laying down the thunder.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Mat Nadworny, Masconomet. Among the Chieftains leading tacklers as a sophomore, he's the focal point of the defense this season. He's got a great nose of the ball and the low center of gravity that makes him difficult to block; absolutely love the way he plays.
2. Jake Connolly, Bishop Fenwick. The only thing that'll keep his tackle total down is if his teammates wrap up ballcarriers before they get to him in the secondary. A hard hitter from the safety spot in the Rodney Harrison and Lawyer Milloy mold.
3. Kyle Maglione, Peabody. A three-year starter in the middle of the Tanners defense, he's going to thrive with the familiarity that comes with being in the same system for a second straight year. A stout tackler with impact play making ability.
2. Give us three guys who will be big impact linemen for their squads.
PHIL STACEY
1. Billy Adams, Beverly. Reserved and polite off the field, but strap a helmet on his head and put him on the gridiron and he's a 6-foot-6, 230-pound wrecking machine roaring off the edge. Now in his third year at defensive end, opponents will undoubtedly game plan to run away from this game-changer ... if they're wise.
2. Teddy Fellows, Masconomet. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound defensive tackle has surprisingly quick feet and pile-drives opposing linemen who try and stop him from causing havoc in the trenches. Gets his fair share of sacks through brute strength and an ability to wrap up unsuspecting quarterbacks.
3. Nick Barnett, St. John's Prep. Princeton-bound teammate Collin Taylor draws a lot of attention from opponents for his dominance on the edge, but Barnett, his fellow captain, is power personified in the middle of the Eagles' line as a 260-pound defensive tackle with a motor that doesn't stop. A glue guy that every successful team needs.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Andrew Chronis, Danvers. Is this the most dangerous pulling guard in the Northeastern Conference? Probably. Athletic, strong, fast ... expect plenty of pancakes before he heads off to play at Hamilton College.
2. J.T. Monahan, Marblehead. I've got an affinity for multi-sport athletes and when you've got the balance to be a Salem News hockey all-star paired with the size to play the offense line, watch out. The Magicians have a nice O-line anchor here who's ticketed for the University of Rochester.
3. Collin Taylor, St. John's Prep. One of the best edge rushers to come through the North Shore in recent years ... it doesn't matter if its a power move, leverage or a swim move, Taylor can use them all to get by flummoxed offensive tackles.
3. List three unheralded seniors who’ll end up making major contributions to their team before season’s end.
PHIL STACEY
1. Markin Bautista, Salem. With a young squad, the Witches are going to lean heavily on their 12th graders to lead by example, and there's no one better to do so than Bautista. A defensive linemen who knows how to get after it when the ball is snapped, he's willing to do whatever is needed of him on any play.
2. Rocco Schirippa, Essex Tech. Plays so much bigger than his 5-foot-6, 150-pound frame might suggest. The top spot in the Hawks' backfield is his to claim, and I expect he'll take the job and run with it — literally.
3. Jack Wile, Ipswich. Can you be a team captain and still unheralded? You can if you're a two-way lineman like Wile is. The 5-foot-10, 275-pound rock in the Tigers' line doesn't let anything deter him, whether he's trying to bring down a ballcarrier, getting after a quarterback or protecting his own signal caller.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Joey Loreti, Beverly. So it's tough to be unheralded as a ballcarrier, but he's still under the radar and I really like the style with which he runs. Decisive, one cut and tough to bring down, I see a big year coming for the Orange-and-Black's RB.
2. Marty Cooke, Hamilton-Wenham. A year bigger and stronger with plenty of experience under his belt should spell some big things for Cooke and the Generals offense. He plays with passion and should translate last year's great success on defense to both sides of the ball this time around.
3. Drew Lucas, Peabody. Another multi-sport standout who's excelled on the basketball court and on the lacrosse pitch. He's picking up the Tanners' defensive scheme remarkably well and seems to have a knack for jarring the ball loose.
4. Which teams teams are most likely to improve their winning percentage from 2019?
PHIL STACEY
1. Essex Tech. There were some tough setbacks for the Hawks the last time they were on the gridiron, but bettering the two victories they achieved is more than doable for the current edition.
2. Beverly. The Panthers were a game under .500 (5-6) in 2019; I don't see that scenario repeating itself. There's a good vibe about this team, one that's eager to turn their close setbacks of a season ago into W's.
3. Swampscott. If we're going strictly by winning percentage, the Super Bowl champion Big Blue (9-3 in 2019) would need to capture six of their seven contests in the current configuration. I say it's doable for Bobby Serino's crew.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Ipswich. At 5-6 last year the Tigers checked in at .455 despite being a playoff team. They've got a talented, determined senior group led by Cole Terry, Justin Bruhm and Alex Yanakakis and it's hard to see them finishing under .500 even with some difficult Cape Ann League crossover matchups.
2. Salem. There were some growing pains back in the fall of 2019 but the Witches are a hard-working bunch that is always willing to improve. Head coach Matt Bouchard has good leadership and even matching last year's win total (1) would improve the percentage ... I think they surpass it.
3. Marblehead. It sounds crazy to pick a perennial power as a team that will improve. However, their 7-4 mark in 2019 translates to four victories on a seven game slate and I just can't see this club hovering around that .500 mark.
5. If anyone is going to go undefeated, it'll probably be ...
PHIL STACEY
1. Bishop Fenwick. Just look at their roster; the Crusaders have oodles of it at virtually every position, are deep and have athletes coming out of the woodwork. And fear not that they'll get get comfortable and/or ahead of themselves, either; head coach Dave Woods, top assistant Dave Dugan and Co. would never allow it.
2. St. John's Prep. A tall task for a team that a.) has won the last two Division 1 Super Bowls; b.) graduated a ton of talent; c.) lost others to injury/leaving school for other opportunities and d.) plays in the state's best league. But if you go to St. John's Prep and are on the football team, don't you just love a challenge?
3. Danvers. I agree with my compadre (see below) that it's unlikely that anyone will run the table in the ultra-balanced Northeastern Conference North. Still, if it happens and he's made his selection, I'll go with the other favorite in the defending league titlists from Oniontown.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Bishop Fenwick. The Crusaders have depth, experience and talent at every position. Head coach Dave Woods has the area's most experience and a great staff. The seniors are immense leaders. The coaches probably hate to hear this but I don't see any holes on this team.
2. St. John's Prep. I love don't the odds here given the difficulty of the Catholic Conference ... however, it's hard to imagine anyone running the table in the Northeastern Conference or Cape Ann League, so the Eagles still come in second.
3. Marblehead. Again I think we'll see parity in the NEC and it'll hard to anyone to be flawless in this unconventional season ... but why not go with the team that most recently went many, many years without a conference loss?
6. Let's have it, boys: three bold predictions from each of you for the 'Fall 2' season.
PHIL STACEY
1. A quarterback throws 15 touchdown passes. Last season we had five different signal callers hit that mark in 11 (or more games), so doing it in a maximum of seven could be tough. But look at the landscape: Josh Robertson at Marblehead, Chrys Wilson at Fenwick, Darren McDermott at Danvers, Cam O'Brien in Swampscott, Danny Morency in Beverly, Carter Coffey at Hamilton-Wenham, etc. ... it's doable.
2. More turf, more field goals. Because the weather will be 'reversed' from a traditional high school season, theoretically getting better as it goes along, and with more teams playing on turf, I think we'll see a few more 3-pointers than normal.
3. Interception return from one's own end zone for a touchdown. Just a hunch. We haven't seen the 100-yard (or more) sprint upfield with a pick in a few years, so why not know in this most peculiar of campaigns?
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Someone gets to 1,000 yards. Over seven games you have to average 143 yards in either rushing, passing or receiving to reach quadruple digits. Miss a game with injury or have one canceled and you have to average 167 ... not easy, but I think at least one North Shore RB/QB/WR will make it happen.
2. There's an "upset" on "Thanksgiving". The final weekend of the season might not have turkey but it's got plenty of rivalry games ... and I think we'll see the same unpredictable, wild surprise results that we do on the traditional holiday.
3. Sophomores will stand out. Six months between September and March can make a massive difference in terms of physical maturity and mental sports acumen. Tenth graders are more equipped than ever before to make impacts for their football teams, and I expect a bunch to break out over the next seven weeks.
