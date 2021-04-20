Pingree baseball ready to tackle new season

If last week's season opener was a preview of things to come, then there's going to a lot of tight, high quality baseball played by the Pingree School over the next two months.
The Highlanders were thrilled to be back on the diamond after a 22-month layoff. They lost a back-and-forth bout with Phillips Exeter, 6-4, battling back to tie the game twice. As they embark on a 17-game schedule mostly made up of local prep schools, many of which are bigger and typically compete in larger divisions, Pingree is ready to rise to the challenge.
"These are some of the top prep programs in New England, teams like Belmont Hill, Dexter Southfield, Exeter and Andover, among others," said head coach Luke Wamboldt, beginning his third year and second season guiding the Highlanders. "There aren't any league championships or postseason play this spring, so the focus for us is on keeping everyone healthy and growing as a team. We're all just extremely thankful and excited to have the chance to go out and compete together."
Playing tough competition is nothing new for Pingree, traditionally one of New England's best small school baseball teams. Back in 2019, the Blue-and-Green went 12-7 while posting an 11-3 mark against fellow small schools. They won the Eastern Independent League postseason title that year and were the top seed in the New England Small School playoffs.
Returning, and all grown up, from that team are senior captains Caleb Clark and Owen Cootey. Clark, who hails from Newburyport, is going to play both baseball and football at St. Lawrence University. He figures to patrol center field for Pingree, can pitch in high leverage relief situations and will anchor the middle of the batting order.
Topsfield's Cootey brings a solid line drive stroke and will be a key on-base guy at the top of the order. He pitched phenomenally two years ago, posting a 0.35 earned run average while holding opponents to a .135 average against.
His 1A in the rotation will be one of Pingree's most exciting players: junior shortstop Drew Botta of Nahant. Two years ago as a freshman, Botta got on base at a .429 clip and was a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases. Now bigger, stronger and wiser, he'll contribute to the pitching rotation as well.
"We started do-it-all Drew against Exeter but they're really a No. 1 and a No. 1A for us," Wamboldt said. "They were both 2-1 two years ago. We're lucky to be pretty deep with nine pitchers, and we expect all of them contribute, but those two guys will lead the way."
Senior Will Landers, the pitching staff's only lefty, slots nicely into the rotation, and Gloucester native Paul Larrabee (who will play football at Bates) will bring corner power at first base. Fellow seniors Will Tarnowski and Aramis Negron also factor in.
Junior Jeff Arthur started nine games at catcher as a freshman and will handle the bulk of the duties behind the plate. He's got outstanding knowledge of the strike zone, Wamboldt said, and will also be a major part of the offense.
Among the newcomers, Hudson Weidman of Boxford had a pair of steals and scored twice in the Highlanders' season opener. Boxford's Jaylon Richardson has also had a strong start, with juniors Jake McGonaggle, Chase Stafford (of Marblehead) and Matthew Cusolito (of Wenham) looking to earn time.
Other promising new additions include junior Michael Lynch, sophomore Danny Alpea, Ipswich's Quinn Moses (a freshman catcher), potential closer Tejas Prakash, and Wenham's Cole Perkin.
"There are a ton of opportunities for players to earn time," Wamboldt said. "I expect we'll move players around a lot this year, and after the first 4 spots our lineup should look different game-to-game."
Though it had a game rained out this past weekend, Pingree will be back at it later this week at Dexter Southfield in Brookline. They've got a number of Saturday doubleheaders this year, designed to make things safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic since the Highlanders and all of their opponents are testing for the virus during the week.
