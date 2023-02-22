SOUTH HAMILTON — Having a dozen sophomores and three freshmen match up against an opponent with 15 seniors and post-graduate students in a playoff hockey game is not a situation any hockey team would savor.
You have to play the cards you’re dealt, however, and that’s what the Pingree boys were up against Wednesday in a Holt Conference prep school playoff quarterfinal against Kents Hill of Maine. So while goaltender Nick Hubbard turned aside 30 shots in a strong outing, his counterpart, Huskies post-graduate keeper Ryan Rosenau, had a 25-save shutout in his team’s 3-0 triumph at the Johnson Rink.
“This is the first experience for our guys in a home playoff game like this,” said Pingree head coach Dan Gordon, whose squad finished its season 12-13-4. That’s double the victories they had a year ago.
“We have just one senior in Ryan (Clark, a captain and left wing), so even for our half-dozen juniors it’s their first time in a game like this. As a young team, inexperience comes into play in these situations and the nerves tend to kick in.”
Hubbard, a Lynnfield native who transferred to Pingree from Malden Catholic, kept the Highlanders in the game with his strong work between the pipes. He made 16 saves in the second period alone to keep the locals within striking distance.
“Nick did a really nice job,” said Gordon.
The two teams had split a pair of regular season meetings, with Pingree winning on home ice in January (3-1) and Kents Hill returning the favor two-and-a-half weeks ago (5-2). The Highlanders finished fourth and Kents Hill fifth in the 7-team conference.
Pingree put almost half (12) of its 25 shots on net in the first period, thanks in large part to three power plays. They controlled puck possession for most of the game’s opening 18 minutes, with junior captain Ryan Kavanagh and his linemates, sophomores Joe Gaffney and Max Guertin, each coming up with strong scoring bids. But Rosenau was up to the task.
Instead, it was the visitors who cashed in on the man advantage when Theo Dimopoulos made a nifty move in tight quarters out front and slipped a shot past Hubbard to give Kents Hill a 1-0 lead after one.
They doubled their lead just 38 seconds into the middle stanza when Declan Stewart converted a snapshot from the lower circle. By the time David Hauptvogel tipped home a shot at the goal mouth with eight minutes to go, the Huskies (10-18) were well on their way to advancing.
Max Kirianov, a sophomore from Marblehead, played well on the back end for Pingree, which was hurt by the loss of injured 10th grader Collin Rowe.
Gordon said he’s looking forward to see the jump his players make next season, pointing to the fact that his current sophomores made huge strides from when they were freshmen last winter.
“It’s a big jump maturity-wise and physically from sophomore to junior year. And we’re going to have a big junior class,” said Gordon. “I’m looking forward to seeing these guys get into the gym and adding muscle and strength so they’re that much better, can win those 1-on-1 battles, and drive the net to get more shots off. We’ve got a lot to look forward to as a program.”
