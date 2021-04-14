There will not be a sixth straight New England Prep School Athletic Conference championship for the Pingree boys lacrosse team this spring.
That's through no fault of their own; the continuing coronavirus pandemic means that the NEPSAC won't be holding a postseason tournament in 2021. Neither will the Eastern Independent League, which the Highlanders reside in.
But to veteran head coach Kevin Tersolo and his squad, this year's goals have simply been altered, not changed. They're still looking for on-field success and to grow the program, and with the wealth of talent they have are certainly capable of doing both.
"This year is about getting the guys experience they need to compete at this level," said Tersolo, who has a sparkling 108-33 overall record in his eight previous seasons patrolling the Pingree sidelines (minus the cancelled 2020 campaign). "These guys have been molded and developed; they just need that game time experience."
The Highlanders, who open their season today in New Hampshire at Phillips Exeter Academy (3:30 p.m.), will have an excellent defense led by Syracuse commit Kyle McCarthy and Roanoke-bound goaltender Clayton Smith. As a sophomore two seasons ago, Smith was the playoff MVP as Pingree rolled to another McCoy Cup New England championship and finished with a 19-2 record.
Three other close defenders — junior transfer Teddy DeLisio, classmate Tyler Howe and sophomore Cam Dick — bolster the D corps along with sophomore long stick middie Rogan Cardinal.
Scoring shouldn't be an issue, either, with a four-man attack rotation of juniors Jack Savoie, Hudson Durant and Charlie Faldi along with freshman Bodie Canetta. There's a lot of depth at midfield, too, as seniors Hogan Rose (a Franklin & Marshall commit), Hazen Pike (Union) and Enzo Caruso teaming up with juniors Grady Smith (Sacred Heart) and Jack Feeks and a pair of sophomores: Makhi Taylor and Riley McClure.
"It's been great to feel semi-normal again. The kids are excited to be out there every day, not only feeling normal but having a schedule and a routine," said Tersolo, who noted he and his three-man staff have all been fully vaccinated. "We're encouraged by what we hope will be another successful season for our program."
The Pingree girls have already begun their season, having doubled up Buckingham Browne & Nichols, 14-7, over the weekend. Head coach Jocelyn Brault Graham's squads has three senior captains who all figure to be impact players throughout the season, each patrolling different areas of the field in this, their fourth season on the varsity.
Topsfield native Sophie Shuman is a defender; fellow captain Kendall Traveis of Boxford is a four-year starter in the midfield, and Marblehead's Kate Hill will be counted on for scoring at both midfield and attack.
"We like to have a balance in our captains, and Kendall, Kate and Sophie fit that role perfectly," said Brault Graham. "Because we have so few returnees, it's essentially a new team ... which is very exciting for us. Our captains will lead the way."
Defenders who figure to step up and big roles for Pingree include junior ally Krohg of Hamilton, junior Avery Robillard (who'll also see some reps at midfield) and goaltender Elena McClosky, who is back after tending the crease two seasons ago as a freshman. "Elena's very vocal and has great energy in the net," said her coach.
A pair of sophomores, Schuyler Lloyd of Wenham and Cameron Traveis (Kendall's sister), will step into midfield roles. They both have strong stick skills and should factor into the team's offensively production immediately. So should Isabell Smail, a junior attack from Hamilton.
"It's a short season and we're learning on the go," said Brault Graham, whose Highlanders host Phillips Exeter today (2:30 p.m.). "We have a lot of smart and talented players, many of them who can play either attack and midfield, or midfield and attack. That's really going to help us."
||||