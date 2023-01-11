SOUTH HAMILTON — A tie seldom makes coaches happy, but Wednesday’s 3-3 finish between the North Yarmouth Academy and Pingree boys hockey teams at Johnson Rink was satisfying for coach Dan Gordon because of the great third period comeback by his hosts.
Trailing by two goals and not playing their best, Pingree rallied with two tallies to send the game to overtime. The tying score came at 14:27 of the 18-minute third period by junior captain Ryan Kavanagh, who stole the puck at the blue line and drilled a shot that beat Panthers netminder Aidan Farion cleanly for his fifth snipe of the season.
The comeback started when sophomore Max Trudel of Marblehead was set up by junior Quinn Moses of Ipswich. He fired a low shot past Farion to close the gap to 3-2.
The hosts, who had a full power play in the extra session, nearly won the game with two minutes remaining when Joe Gaffney had a partial break-in on Fairon.
The second line of center Marco Mattola and wings Gaffney and Moses created several scoring opportunities in the late going. The third line of center Ryan Clark and wings Trudel and Trey Hanson also worked well together.
“Kavanagh, Moses, and Trudel all had a real good third period,” said Gordon, his team now 7-4-2. “That was definitely our best hockey after not executing in the first two periods. The difference was we worked hard and didn’t allow them to break out easily. We were strong forechecking, which is something we didn’t do earlier.”
Kavanagh said it was a total team effort that allowed his squad to even things up.
“We needed a comeback being down two goals going into the last period,” the Wakefield resident said. “We all knew we had to step it up after a sloppy end of the first and whole second periods. It’s huge to come away with a point in a conference game like this.
“I stole the puck and went 5-hole on the goal. Everyone was amazing in the comeback. We kept the pressure on them and didn’t allow many breakouts.”
Pingree got off to a great start when Moses passed back to sophomore defenseman Ethan Rich, who fired a slapshot that beat Farion stick side for his first career goal with two minutes gone in the contest.
The Highlanders were in control until Grey Perham scored the first of his two goals at the 13:34 mark, and stuck again three minutes later for a shorthanded goal when a Pingree defenseman fell. NYA then went up by two after Anctil tipped in Conor Wolverton’s shot from the left point with just one second left in the period.
“We got outworked in our end,” said Gordon. “We couldn’t execute in the first two periods, but we able to turn things around in the third. We’re still a very young team with only one senior (Ryan Clark), three junior skaters, and 13 sophomores. It was nice to see Rich get his first goal because he’s been working very hard.”
Defenseman Max Kirtanov of Marblehead drilled a long shot on net in OT, but Farion stopped it. At the other end, Pingree goalie Nick Hubbard denied Ethan Brochu with a nifty glove save.
Hubbard made a couple of big stops in the middle period to keep his team in it. The best was a point blank blast by Zach Stabb from the high slot that the keeper dove to stop as Panther players jammed the crease, but Hubbard hung on even though he was shaken up on the play.
Pingree 3, North Yarmouth Academy 3 (OT)at Johnson Rink, South Hamilton
North Yarmouth 3 0 0 0 3
Pingree 1 0 2 0 3
First period: P, Ethan Rich (Quinn Moses, Ryan Kavanagh), 2:00; NYA, Grey Perham (Dante Ersoni) 13:34; NYA, Perham (Daxton St. Hilaire), 16:28; NYA, Tanner Anctil (Connor Wolverton), 17:59.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: P, Max Trudel (Moses), 9:32; P, Kavanagh (Collin Rowe, Moses), 14:27.
Saves: NYA, Aidan Farion 22; P, Nick Hubbard 19.
Records: P, 7-4-2; NYA, 8-6-1.