SOUTH HAMILTON — Basketball is a game of runs, and once the Pingree boys squad made their push on Wednesday afternoon against Hebron, there wasn’t much the opponent could do to slow them down.
After falling behind by as many as five points early in the opening half, the Highlanders (7-11) implemented a full court press and immediately reeled off a 10-0 spurt. The uptick in defensive pressure and intensity led to a slew of other unanswered sprees, as the hosts turned a close game at halftime into a dominant 81-47 victory.
“We allowed six 3-point shots in the first half and at one point we were down,” said Gibbs, who credited his team’s resolve and determination after a sluggish start. “We went on that 10-0 run and all of a sudden the energy kind of kicked in. We’re much better when we played in the open court, high octane basketball and it really started on defense. That changed the whole game.”
With no true defensive rim protector or dominant rebounder on its roster, Pingree relied on heavy ball pressure and active hands in the passing lanes to force turnovers and get out in transition. Once they got into a bit of a groove on the defensive side of the court, their offense started coming easy.
Freshman Henry Whipple was a huge beneficiary of that transition offense and textbook floor spacing, getting loose for three triples before intermission on his way to a 16-point affair. Whipple not only showed off his range with the long ball, but displayed an impressive poise and charisma on the court while making smart decisions with the ball in his hands.
“Henry’s the preverbal sixth man, instant offense guy for us,” said Gibbs. “For old school people, he’s like Vinnie Johnson. He just comes in the game and looks to score right away. He’s got a soft touch, scores on the inside, creates, and is also able to step back and hit some 3-point shots. His name’s gonna be up in the banners here at Pingree in a couple of years.”
Whipple led the team in scoring, but it was undoubtedly a collective effort for a team that’s still trying to find their rhythm. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Pingree missed over two weeks of action during the holidays and also dealt with a number of injuries. Combine that with the overall youth on its roster, and its not shocking to see them hover around .500 this season.
All 12 Pingree players found their way into the scoring column, with guys like Rogan Cardinal (13 points, 5 rebounds), Emil Rijo (8 points, 4 assists), Trevor Gibbs (6 points, 4 assists, 5 steals) and Charles Lynch (7 points, 3 rebounds) all contributing. Jayden DelTorchio added a pair of threes in the win as his team knocked down nine total triples on the afternoon.
“There’s a lot of talented young players on this team, lot of freshmen and sophomores who next year and the year after are gonna be here and be starting, really impactful players,” said Gibbs. “Our team is really playing well right now but you can see how young we are, and it’ll all come together for us the more they play.”
Big man Theo Bachelder (8 rebounds) did a nice job on the glass in the win, while Matt Theriault (6 points, 6 assists, 3 steals) facilitated extremely well.
Pingree has two games to wrap up this week and two more next week before diving into the Eastern Independent League playoffs.
Pingree 81, Hebron 47
at Pingree School Pingree (7-11): Trevor Gibbs 2-0-6, Emil Rijo 4-0-8, Matthew Theriault 3-0-6, Rogan Cardinal 6-1-13, Henry Whipple 6-0-16, Theo Bachelder 1-0-2, Aakash Nandipaku 1-0-2, Charles Lynch 3-0-7, Jack Murphy 3-0-6, Isaiah Aminzadeh 3-0-6, Jayden DelTorchio 2-0-6, Max Jacobsen 1-0-2. Totals: 35-1-81.
Halftime: 34-26, Pingree
3-Pointers: P — Whipple 4, Gibbs 2, DelTorchio 2, Lynch.