WESTON — Regardless of what happened in Wednesday’s NEPSAC Class B quarterfinals, it was unquestionably a successful campaign for the Pingree boys hoop squad.
Despite rostering a squad riddled with underclassmen, the ‘22-23 Highlanders captured their first Eastern Independent League title since 2009. They won 19 games — 12 more than they did last season — and beat rival Beaver Country Day in the league championship game for the first time in program history.
Going in as the eighth and final seed in Class B, Pingree was ultimately overmatched by top-seeded Rivers on Wednesday, suffering a season-ending 77-51 defeat. But the Highlanders battled admirably until the final horn against a very talented team, a team that head coach Steve Gibbs believes is well on their way to a NEPSAC title.
“Pingree has never qualified for a NEPSAC Class B tournament; this is the first time ever. That in itself is a feat right there,” said Gibbs, whose team formerly competed at the Class C level.
“At one point this year we won nine straight games and finished up 19-7. So for a team laden with underclassmen it’s quite a feat,” he continued. “In terms of today’s game, I said to the guys we didn’t lose the game; they won the game. Rivers is a very good basketball team and my guess is they’re going to win the whole NEPSAC.”
Although they may have been overmatched on paper, the Highlanders came out of the gate with every intention to pull off the upset on the road.
Hudson Weidman (8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks) helped his team get off to a strong start with a couple of mid range jumpers early on, and Pingree was within striking distance for the majority of the opening half. But Rivers countered with a barrage of makes from beyond the arc, canning seven from deep in the opening half to seize a 40-25 lead going into the break.
Ray Cuevas, who was playing with an injured wrist on his shooting hand, banked in a deep 3-ball of his own to beat the halftime buzzer and give his team some added momentum. But the standout junior was clearly hampered by the injury, and his inability to shoot the way he’s capable of certainly made things more difficult for Pingree.
“Playing the one seed, you’re talking about a team with four Division 1 prospects,” said Gibbs. “Then your go-to player Ray Cuevas sprains his wrist last Sunday and you really saw that lack of range of motion, lack of mobility, especially for a shooter. That very much affected us.”
Cuevas was the Highlanders’ leading scorer all season, averaging 22 points per contest. He finished Wednesday’s game with just seven and it was simply too challenging for the Highlanders to make up for that lost production.
“He’s our go-to guy out there so it’s hard to replace almost 20 points,” added Gibbs.
Already facing an uphill battle both in the game and due to their injured star, Pingree didn’t wilt. They came out in the second half and ripped off a quick 11-5 run, six of which came from junior big man Charlie Lynch (16 points, 7 rebounds), to cut the deficit to just nine early in the half. The Highlanders went to a zone defense during the stretch, limiting Rivers’ chances at beating them from the outside.
“This is what the guys did all year; they just believed in themselves and were connected all year. They fought the good fight,” said Gibbs. “I thought our zone defense slowed them down a bit and the kids played well out there.”
But against a team as gifted as Rivers, the margin of error is so small. The hosts proved that by responding with a big run of their own to open things up, swiping steals, jumping the passing lanes and thriving in transition. Athletic guard Amir Lindsey (13 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals) was the catalyst, sprinting all over the court and either scoring at the rim on the fly or dumping it off to teammates like Andrew Alekseyenko (game-high 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and Ryan Altman (14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks).
Pingree stayed the course, doing everything they could to counter Rivers’ relentless energy and attack, but ultimately came up short. Max Jacobsen provided a nice boost off the bench with 10 points and a couple threes, Rogan Cardinal had his moments with eight points and Matt Theriault ran the point effectively.
“You have to recognize that we lost to a very good basketball team that plays in arguably the best league in the country,” said Gibbs. “So I told the guys to be proud of what you accomplished. We have essentially over 90 percent of our production coming back, losing just three seniors and one starter in Rogan Cardinal. So the future is very bright.”
Rivers 77, Pingree 51
at Benson Gymnasium, Rivers School
Pingree (19-7): Max Jacobsen 4-0-10, Rogan Cardinal 4-0-8, Matt Theriault 1-0-2, Hudson Weidman 4-0-8, Charlie Lynch 6-2-16, Ray Cuevas 2-1-7. Totals: 21-3-51.
Rivers (24-2): Carter Bently 1-0-2, Amir Lindsey 6-0-13, Ryan Altman 6-1-14, Matt Abrams 1-0-3, Jay Jones 3-0-9, Jayden Ndjigue 8-2-21, Jordy Schwartz 3-0-7, Andrew Alekseyenko 4-0-8. Totals: 32-3-77.
Halftime: 40-25, Rivers
3-Pointers: P — Jacobsen 2, Lynch 2, Cuevas 2; R — Jones 3, Ndjigue 3, Lindsey, Altman, Abrams, Schwartz.
