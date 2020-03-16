Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced on Sunday that every school across the state will now be closed through April 7th due to the ongoing concern of COVID-19.
For the Pingree School, that’s not much longer than their initial return date of April 6th.
So what will spring sports players and coaches be doing during the extended absence from their respective athletic surfaces? Highlanders’ boys lacrosse coach Kevin Tersolo says it will be more of a “wait and see” approach than anything else.
“It’s tough, it’s new ... this isn’t something that we’ve prepared for and I know everybody else is in the same situation,” said Tersolo. “We obviously completely understand why everything is on hold, but that doesn’t make it any easier. So it’s just about the waiting game now.”
Tersolo and Co. were looking forward to another successful campaign, riding eight seniors on the roster to carry them against stiff competition. While Pingree boys lacrosse already boasts a tough schedule to begin with, this season they were looking to amp it up even more. The Highlanders regular season slate included powerhouse Everest Academy in Canada, a pair of perennial Rhode Island powers including state champion La Salle, as well as the usual challenges such as Brewster Academy and Phillips Andover.
But for now, all the team can do is stay prepared, stay ready and hope they can open the season in style at some point in 2020.
“Right now we’re just hoping we can get back on the field at some point and that these guys can actually finish out their senior year that they trained so hard for four years,” said Tersolo. “The guys always have a stick in their hand and will be in the weight room doing what they’ve done all offseason to prepare for this. It’s just the waiting game and the unknown right now that’s the hardest part.”
Tersolo joins the rest of the Pingree spring sports coaches and programs across the state as we continue to take any and all precautions to beat this new virus.
